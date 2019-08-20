Ford funding cuts threaten health and security of Ontario families

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ford government decision to proceed with municipal funding cuts to public health and childcare threatens the health and security of Ontario families.

"It's shameful that Doug Ford's only plan is to improve his government books at the expense of public health and childcare," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Ford is forcing municipalities across Ontario to cut vital services or raise taxes. Shirking off your responsibilities on others is not leadership."

The cuts to municipal funding, originally slated to take effect this year, were paused following huge public outcry but have now been resurrected and scheduled for January 2020.

Ford's plan will force all Ontario municipalities to shoulder massive increases to fund childcare spaces and to public health programs, such as vaccinations, disease prevention, and ambulance services.

"It's clear Doug Ford doesn't want to be responsible for the health and wellbeing of Ontarians and families can expect even more cuts to critical services if Andrew Scheer is elected." said Dias. "It's clear that Conservatives across Canada are taking their cues from Scheer and workers are paying the price."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org or 416-896-3303 (cell)

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

