Forcing through Bill 165 is a concern for Ontario's energy workers

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The PC government's hurried passage of gas sector legislation will result in a failure to properly contain methane leaks, an increase to operational costs, and greater contracting out of union jobs, says Unifor.

"The failure to improve the government's legislation with amendments proposed by the people who work in the sector every day is a missed opportunity to tackle preventable methane emissions," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Ontarians are left with legislation that doesn't work for energy workers, for consumers and for tackling climate change."

Unifor backed amendments proposed by Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns, which would have addressed contracting out, methane leaks, and operational costs.

During testimonies to the Standing Committee on the Interior, Unifor representatives outlined in detail how the amendments would improve the bill for consumers and workers. They emphasized enhanced oversight by the Ontario Energy Board and the need to curb the industry trend of contracting out essential maintenance work.

"Contracting out has diluted the expertise of our gas utilities' workforce, compromising safety and reliability. By blocking our amendments, the PC government has left our fears about reduced safety and reliability of regulated gas services in Ontario unaddressed," said Samia Hashi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director.

In response to the legislation's passage, Unifor is calling on the government to reevaluate its approach and consider the long-term implications of its current policies on Ontario's families and workers. The union is urging a reopening of dialogue to reassess how these laws impact not only the environment but also the economic stability of the province's energy sector.

