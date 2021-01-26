Forbes rankings of Canada's Best Employers: Air Transat ranks 22nd

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline in 2019, is ranked 22nd on Forbes annual list of Canada's Best Employers.

"Transat employees have been hit extremely hard by the consequences of the pandemic crisis. A large majority of our employees have been out of work for months. Under these circumstances, such recognition is extraordinary and a testament to the unwavering commitment and resilience of our teams and how much they enjoy working together, even in the face of adversity," said Christophe Hennebelle, Vice-President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Transat. "We are pleased to continue to be an employer of choice in Canada and to prepare for a future that will enable us to welcome back our own employees and new talents. We call on the federal government to honour its commitments to provide assistance to our industry, which is essential and which will prove crucial to Canada's economic recovery."

Presented by Forbes and Statista, the ranking is based on a survey of 8,000 Canadians who work for private and public companies with more than 500 employees. Answers are given anonymously and without employer involvement.

Transat ranked 57th on Forbes World's Best Employers List published last October.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked 2nd Travel and Leisure Company and 57th Overall on Forbes World's Best Employers list

World's Best Employers list Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 13 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

