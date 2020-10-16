For the Third Consecutive Year, Equium Group Ranks on the 2020 Growth List, the Definitive Ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's scope of services include: property and condominium management, brokerage sales and leasing, property investment, development and project management. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 1.5 billion dollars. The organization employs a full-time staff of 35 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices with emphasis on environmental stewardship within the built environment.

