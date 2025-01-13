For the Seventh Consecutive Year Equium Group is Southern Alberta's Top Property Management Company

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated, award winning real estate organization specializing in condominium, residential, and commercial real estate services. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 6 billion dollars across 22.2 million square feet.

Equium Group was featured in numerous publications over the last six consecutive years including Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by Maclean's Magazine, Canadian Business Magazine, The Financial Times and The Globe & Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. Consumer Choice Award (CCA) recognizes business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

