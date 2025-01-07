Equium Group Awarded Mandate to Oversee the Property Management Services of One of Canada's Largest Office-to-Residential Conversions - Palliser One

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Equium Group, a leading property management firm specializing in residential, condominium and commercial management services, is proud to announce it's appointment as the exclusive property management company for Palliser One, an innovative office-to-residential conversion project located at 125 9 Avenue SE in downtown Calgary.

The project, developed through a partnership between Timbercreek Alternatives LP, a subsidiary of Timbercreek Capital, and Aspen Properties, involves the transformation of a 27-storey, vacant B-class office tower into a vibrant residential community. With approximately 418,000 square feet being converted into over 400 rental units and over 20,000 square feet of integrated amenities, the development represents a key milestone in Calgary's Downtown Development Incentive Program, aimed at revitalizing underutilized office space to address the growing demand for affordable urban housing.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to consult on Palliser One's conversion and ultimately manage the completed project. Equium is committed to delivering exceptional service to residents and stakeholders alike," said David Simpson, VP Real Estate Management, Equium Group. "This project is a shining example of how adaptive reuse can breathe new life into urban spaces, creating sustainable, connected, and vibrant communities."

Key Highlights of Palliser One:

Over 400 Rental Units : Thoughtfully designed with optimized layouts and upscale finishes to meet the needs of Calgary's urban residents.

Amenity Integration : Over 20,000 square feet of amenities in order to enhance the resident living experience.

Prime Location : Adjacent to the iconic Calgary Tower and with direct access to the +15 Skywalk Network, offering unparalleled connectivity to downtown entertainment, transit, and services.

Equium Group will oversee several aspects of the project from property management, leasing, building and amenity operations and resident services thus ensuring the project's success as a cornerstone of Calgary's downtown revitalization efforts.

www.equium.ca

About Equium Group:

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated, award-winning real estate organization specializing in condominium, residential, and commercial real estate services. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 6 billion dollars across 22.2 million square feet.

SOURCE Equium Group

For more information, please contact: David Simpson, Vice President, Real Estate Management, Equium Group, 1-877-212-5487, [email protected]