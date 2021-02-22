For the Third Consecutive Year Equium Group is Calgary & Southern Alberta's Top Property Management Company

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in condominium, commercial and residential real estate services. Our scope of services includes property management, development, construction, marketing, leasing and property investment. Our current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 1.5 billion dollars, spanning 6.1 million square feet of real estate.

Equium Group has won the Consumer Choice Award for top Property Management company in Southern Alberta for the last three consecutive years.

Equium Group was featured as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by Maclean's Magazine and Canadian Business Magazine for the last three consecutive years. Our organization was also featured as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in The Globe & Mail's Report on Business and The Financial Times since their awards' inception in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Our organization was also recognized as the third Best Workplace in Canada in 2019 and the second-Best Workplace in Canada in 2020 as featured in the Globe and Mail.

Our organization currently manages over 12% of all the high-rise condominiums in Calgary. Our condominium corporations under management range from 4 units to 800 units, encompassing over 4,000 units under management. In addition, our commercial portfolio totals 1.1 million square feet under management across several asset classes including office, retail and industrial.

Our clients include individual owners, high net worth investors and some of Canada's largest real estate private equity firms, whose assets exceed 3 billion dollars. Some landmark buildings under management include 639 5th Avenue SW (formerly known as the Standard Life Tower), University City, Icon Business Park (formerly known as the Smed/Haworth Building), The Guardian, Parkside at Waterfront, Bridgeland Crossings and the Drake.

We employ a team of 35 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices, with emphasis on environmental stewardship within the built environment.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

For further information: Lyndsey Paterson, General Manager, [email protected], 1-877-212-5487