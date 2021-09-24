For the Third Consecutive Year Equium Group Featured on The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's scope of services include: property and condominium management, brokerage sales and leasing, property investment, development and project management. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 1.8 billion dollars. The organization employs a full-time staff of 51 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices with emphasis on environmental stewardship within the built environment.

