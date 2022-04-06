For the Third Consecutive Year Equium Group Featured on the 2022 Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies Special Report

As indicated within the Financial Times' Special Report: "The third annual ranking captures the resilience of businesses as they adapted to the initial onslaught of the COVID pandemic, in 2020".

Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were featured within this year's rankings in which Equium Group ranked No. 265 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of 45.9% between 2017 and 2020. The ranking featured Equium Group as the fastest growing company within the property sector.

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's scope of services include: property and condominium management, brokerage sales and leasing, property investment, development and project management. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 2.1 billion dollars. The organization employs a full-time staff of 51 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices with emphasis on environmental stewardship within the built environment.

