For the Second Consecutive Year Equium Group is Calgary & Southern Alberta's BEST Property Management Company

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in condominium, commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's scope of services include: property and condominium management, brokerage services, development, construction project management, marketing, leasing and property investment. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 1.1 billion dollars. Landmark buildings under management include 639 5th Avenue SW, Icon Business Park, University City, The Guardian, Park Point and Parkside at Waterfront. The organization employs 30 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices with an emphasis on asset and facilities management specializing in environmental stewardship.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

