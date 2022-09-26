For the Fourth Consecutive Year Equium Group Featured on The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Equium Group is pleased to announce that it has ranked on the 2022 Report on Business feature of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Equium Group earned its spot with a three-year growth of 73%.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's scope of services include: property and condominium management, brokerage sales and leasing, property investment, development and project management. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 2.6 billion dollars. The organization employs a full-time staff of 65 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices with emphasis on environmental stewardship within the built environment.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

