For the Fourth Consecutive Year Equium Group Featured on the 2023 Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies Special Report

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, Equium Group was recognized on The Financial Times ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

A total of 500 companies are featured on the list, which was announced online and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were featured within this year's rankings in which Equium Group ranked No. 440 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of 20% between 2018 and 2021.

About Equium Group:

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated, award winning real estate organization specializing in condominium, commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 3.4 billion dollars across 12 million square feet.

Equium Group was the recipient of the Consumer's Choice Award for top Property Management company in Southern Alberta for the last five consecutive years. The real estate organization was also featured as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by Maclean's Magazine, Canadian Business Magazine, The Financial Times and The Globe & Mail's Report on Business Magazine for the last four consecutive years.

