The members of the Montreal Firefighters Association are enthusiastic about their first active participation in Opération NEZ ROUGE. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"This is something of a first for Montreal firefighters, marking the 40th anniversary of the Nez Rouge campaign," said Chris Ross, President of the Association des Pompiers de Montréal. 'The active involvement of the firefighters in this first major evening of rides is a testament to the firefighters' commitment to the safety of Montrealers, who were given a safe ride home. The squad was able to count on the presence of a fire truck, courtesy of the Montreal Firefighters Auxiliary. For the occasion, the firefighters donned their combat gear in the Association's colors, this time for a happy occasion!

"This fire truck from the Firefighters Auxiliary Museum, whose collections have grown considerably since its creation in September 1944, added a friendly, festive touch to these joyful citizen escorts," continued Mr. Ross, pointing out that this contrasts with the usual dramatic circumstances when first-responder firefighters are called upon to take care of people in critical or even tragic situations. Mr. Ross pointed out that a valiant team of volunteers, made up of 12 members of the Association des Pompiers de Montréal, ensured the close supervision and execution of the program for this special and enjoyable evening. The event ran from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on the night of November 29 to 30.

The merry caravan set off from Place Dupuis at 800, boulevard de Maisonneuve Est, at the corner of rue St-Hubert.

The President of the Association des Pompiers de Montréal concluded by saying that this active participation by firefighters was a gesture of social solidarity, in addition to the annual Firefighters' Christmas Baskets campaign which, year in, year out, brings joy, comfort and victuals to several thousand families and single individuals in November and December as the holiday season approaches.

