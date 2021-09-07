For just the second time ever, Tim Hortons guests can Roll Up twice in the same year! Roll Up To Win™ is back on Sept. 20 and every Roll wins Français
Sep 07, 2021, 06:00 ET
- This Roll Up To Win has the largest prize pool ever and once again, every Roll wins! Guests can play Roll Up To Win starting Sept. 20 through Oct. 17.
- Prizes include 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, vacations, electronics, gift cards and subscriptions, plus nearly 12 million coffees, 4 million donuts and 45,000 $25 Tim Cards!
TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Playing Roll Up has been a beloved annual tradition for Tim Hortons guests since 1986. This year, for only the second time in Roll Up history, Tim Hortons is inviting guests to play the iconic contest twice.
"It's been another challenging year but we wanted to give Canadians something to look forward to and enjoy this fall," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're celebrating our guests and showing our appreciation by giving them a second chance to play Roll Up this year and win with every roll."
Guests will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including most hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card.
Guests with a physical Tims Rewards card must register for an account with an active e-mail address and link their card online to be able to reveal their Rolls on the Roll Up To Win website. Guests with unregistered Tim Rewards cards can still accumulate digital Rolls which can be revealed after they create an online account and link it to their physical card.
This version of Roll Up To Win has the largest prize pool ever, including nearly 12 million coffees and four million donuts, 45,000 $25 Tim Cards, and Tims Rewards points. Other prizes available to be won include:
- 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles — 10 to be won
- 6-night Hilton® vacations at select destinations including Hawaii, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Barbados and more, as well as 2-night getaways to any Hilton® property — total of 160 Hilton® prizes to be won
- $1,000 American Express® Prepaid Cards — 100 to be won
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy Watch4 devices— total of 300 Samsung prizes to be won
- Xbox Series S Consoles and Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Games — total of 1,050 Xbox and Forza prizes to be won
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo™ Sensory Bass Headphones — 750 to be won
- $100 Home Hardware Digital Gift Cards — 1,000 to be won
- $100 Parkland Gas Gift Cards redeemable at either Pioneer, Ultramar, Chevron, Fas Gas fuel stations – 300 to be won
- Cineplex® Movies for a Year Passes, General Admission Tickets, and Digital Movie Rentals — total of 125,050 Cineplex® prizes to be won
- SN NOW 3-Month Sports Streaming Subscriptions — 200,000 to be won
- 1-year Crave subscriptions w/ HBO Starz, and Super Ecran and $10 Promo Codes— total of 100,010 Crave prizes to be won
- $20 and 40% off Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Codes — total of 4,500,000 Skullcandy.ca promo code prizes to be won
- $20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Cards — 20,000 to be won
- 1-Year and 3-Month Subscriptions to The Athletic — 201,000 The Athletic prizes to be won
For more contest information and rules, visit rolluptowin.ca. Roll Up To Win kicks off Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 17. All Rolls must be revealed by Nov. 3, 2021.
About Tim Hortons
