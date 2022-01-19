MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that it has been ranked for a third consecutive year among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations according to Corporate Knights, which released its annual ranking today. The Company holds the 81st spot in this highly-regarded ranking, placing it among companies that lead the way on making the world a better place.



The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking is the result of a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. "Cogeco is part of the vanguard of communications companies setting a higher standard for sustainability with top quartile performance on carbon productivity and board diversity," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.



"We are proud of this significant achievement and honoured to have received, once again this year, this international recognition for our ongoing efforts to include the highest environmental, social and governance standards into our daily business decisions," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "Our presence in this ranking confirms Cogeco's position as a leader in the implementation of the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and solidifies our commitment to operate responsibly and sustainably. We will continue to lead by example and always consider what is best for our stakeholders and for society."



Recently, Cogeco received the prestigious 'A' rating for its leadership in environmental transparency by the internationally recognized organization CDP. Cogeco also announced its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Finally, during COP26, the company received the inaugural Terra Carta Seal from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, which recognises global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and motivation towards, the creation of a sustainable future.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 23 radio stations as well as a news agency in Quebec. To learn more about Cogeco's growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com .

