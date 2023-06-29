MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Pharmascience is celebrating its 40th anniversary and, as a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, continues to improve access, secure local supply and offer high quality medicines for all.

In recognition of its 1,500 employees, Pharmascience organized a special event on June 19 to launch its 40th year celebrations both at its head office and its production facilities in Montreal and Candiac Quebec. Ms. Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, mayor of the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Côte-des-Neiges borough, was present at Royalmount, while the city's mayor, Mr. Normand Dyotte, was attending at Candiac.

"Pharmascience is marking its 40th anniversary with the expansion of its Candiac facilities, and to have this great Quebec family business among its corporate citizens is a source of pride for the municipal council," said Candiac mayor Normand Dyotte. "Pharmascience's reputation and worldwide success can only benefit the entire community. I offer my most sincere congratulations to Pharmascience on this milestone anniversary and wish all its employees continued success!"

Founded by pharmacists Morris Goodman and the late Ted Wise, the company, which is the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company, has been committed since its creation to providing affordable, high-quality medicines to patients, serving both the Canadian and international markets.

Over the past four decades, Pharmascience has developed a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including generic drugs, specialty drugs through its Pendopharm division, bioanalytical services through its Royalmount Laboratories division and over-the-counter drugs with its Norwell Canada entity.

Present in more than 50 countries, the company is proud of its achievements in research and development (R&D) and relies on its local production to ensure greater proximity to Canadian customers, and greater flexibility to address complex international supply chain issues.

"More than ever, we are committed to invest in Canada to enhance the health and well-being of patients all around the world, as demonstrated by our plans to expand our Candiac plant, R&D investments and enviable pipeline" said Martin Arès, CEO at Pharmascience.

Pharmascience is also recognized for its philanthropic activities and community involvement. For over 40 years and with contribution exceeding $70M, the company has supported local and international initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of people worldwide, through its partnerships with Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC), Centraide and other community initiatives.

"In creating Pharmascience 40 years ago, my father was determined to improve the health and well-being of patients, and to support communities throughout the world. I'm tremendously proud today to see that we are continuing to make a difference and are having an immeasurable impact on the lives of millions of people!" said David Goodman, Executive Chairman of the Board.

Pharmascience would like to thank its employees, partners and customers for their trust and support over the years.



Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with $40-50 million in annual investment, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

In 2023, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as part of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Also as of 2023, Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work for its second year in a row.

