Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella
Apr 20, 2022, 21:50 ET
For more information: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-poppy-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella-1
OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022
- Brand(s): None, GPE
- Product: Various poppy seeds
- Companies: Bio Bazaar, Nuthouse, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market, Grain Process Enterprises Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Nuts, grains and seeds
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Distribution
|
None
|
Organic Poppy Seeds
|
Variable (sold in bulk)
|
None
|
All packages sold from April 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively
|
Sold at:
Bio Bazaar (Formerly 4 Life Natural Foods)
210 August Avenue,
Toronto (Ontario)
|
None
|
Poppy Seeds
|
Variable (sold in bulk)
|
None
|
All packages sold from December 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively
|
Sold at:
Nuthouse
1256 A Bloor St West,
Toronto (Ontario)
|
None
|
Organically Grown Poppy Seed
|
Variable (sold in bulk)
|
None
|
All packages sold from April 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively
|
Sold at:
Goodness Me! Natural Food Market (Formerly Noah's)
322 Bloor St. West,
Toronto (Ontario)
|
GPE
|
Organic Poppy Seeds
|
5 kg
|
0 57736 03042 9
|
Lot # 012220
Lot # 100520
Lot # 021721
Lot # 082421
Lot # 031622
|
Sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and sold at:
Grain Process Enterprises Ltd.
105 Commander Blvd, Scarborough (Ontario)
|
GPE
|
Organic Poppy Seeds
|
11.34 kg
|
0 57736 03040 5
|
Lot # 012220
|
Sold in Ontario
Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article