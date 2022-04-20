Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

For more information: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-poppy-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella-1



OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022

Summary

Brand(s) : None, GPE

: None, GPE Product : Various poppy seeds

: Various poppy seeds Companies: Bio Bazaar, Nuthouse, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market, Grain Process Enterprises Ltd.

Bio Bazaar, Nuthouse, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market, Grain Process Enterprises Ltd. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

Nuts, grains and seeds What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution None Organic Poppy Seeds Variable (sold in bulk) None All packages sold from April 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively Sold at: Bio Bazaar (Formerly 4 Life Natural Foods) 210 August Avenue, Toronto (Ontario) None Poppy Seeds Variable (sold in bulk) None All packages sold from December 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively Sold at: Nuthouse 1256 A Bloor St West, Toronto (Ontario) None Organically Grown Poppy Seed Variable (sold in bulk) None All packages sold from April 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively Sold at: Goodness Me! Natural Food Market (Formerly Noah's) 322 Bloor St. West, Toronto (Ontario) GPE Organic Poppy Seeds 5 kg 0 57736 03042 9 Lot # 012220 Lot # 100520 Lot # 021721 Lot # 082421 Lot # 031622 Sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and sold at: Grain Process Enterprises Ltd. 105 Commander Blvd, Scarborough (Ontario) GPE Organic Poppy Seeds 11.34 kg 0 57736 03040 5 Lot # 012220 Sold in Ontario

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]