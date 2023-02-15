Food Recall Warning - Le Fromage au Village and FreshFun Fantastic brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Feb 15, 2023, 01:22 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023
- Brand(s): Le Fromage au Village, FreshFun Fantastic
- Product: Certain cheese products
- Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Dairy
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fleurs d'ail – Unripened
|
160 g
|
6 73536 00053 2
|
Manufacture Date:
30 JL 2022
17 AU 2022
14 SE 2022
23 SE 2022
24 SE 2022
29 SE 2022
01 OC 2022
06 OC 2022
20 OC 2022
29 OC 2022
08 NO 2022
09 NO 2022
17 NO 2022
22 NO 2022
23 NO 2022
25 NO 2022
26 NO 2022
29 NO 2022
06 DE 2022
08 DE 2022
09 DE 2022
10 DE 2022
14 DE 2022
21 DE 2022
11 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fleurs d'ail – Unripened
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
17 AU 2022
14 SE 2022
23 SE 2022
24 SE 2022
29 SE 2022
01 OC 2022
06 OC 2022
20 OC 2022
29 OC 2022
08 NO 2022
09 NO 2022
17 NO 2022
22 NO 2022
23 NO 2022
25 NO 2022
26 NO 2022
29 NO 2022
06 DE 2022
08 DE 2022
09 DE 2022
10 DE 2022
14 DE 2022
21 DE 2022
11 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Le Coeur du Village –
|
150 g
|
6 73536 35505 2
|
Manufacture Date:
03 MR 2022
09 MR 2022
10 MR 2022
12 MR 2022
13 MR 2022
17 MR 2022
18 MR 2022
19 MR 2022
22 MR 2022
23 MR 2022
24 MR 2022
25 MR 2022
26 MR 2022
29 MR 2022
30 MR 2022
31 MR 2022
05 AV 2022
22 MA 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Le Coeur du Village –
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
03 MR 2022
09 MR 2022
10 MR 2022
12 MR 2022
13 MR 2022
17 MR 2022
18 MR 2022
19 MR 2022
22 MR 2022
23 MR 2022
24 MR 2022
25 MR 2022
26 MR 2022
29 MR 2022
30 MR 2022
31 MR 2022
05 AV 2022
22 MA 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Le Blanc" firm unripened
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00006 8
|
Manufacture Date:
19 AL 2022
22 MA 2022
19 AU 2022
24 AU 2022
27 SE 2022
04 OC 2022
11 OC 2022
18 NO 2022
|
Le Fromage au
|
"Le Coloré" firm unripened
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00007 5
|
Manufacture Date:
15 AL 2022
01 JL 2022
15 AU 2022
10 SE 2022
30 SE 2022
04 OC 2022
12 NO 2022
29 NO 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Le Marbré" firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00005 1
|
Manufacture Date:
15 AL 2022
06 JN 2022
09 JN 2022
01 JL 2022
11 JL 2022
22 JL 2022
05 AU 2022
06 AU 2022
06 SE 2022
09 SE 2022
11 OC 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
Smoked cheddar
|
160 g
|
6 73536 35517 5
|
Manufacture Date:
20 AL 2022
21 AL 2022
22 AL 2022
23 AL 2022
24 AL 2022
09 JN 2022
16 JN 2022
22 JN 2022
16 AU 2022
06 OC 2022
13 OC 2022
19 OC 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
La Coulée des érables –
|
Variable
|
None
|
LOT R585
|
Le Fromage
|
le diable aux vaches -
|
Variable
|
None
|
LOT C20
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage en bloc froid
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
04 MA 2022
12 MA 2022
18 AU 2022
19 AU 2022
27 AU 2022
28 OC 2022
11 NO 2022
17 NO 2022
17 DE 2022
22 DE 2022
30 DE 2022
04 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage en bloc froid
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
28 OC 2022
17 NO 2022
17 DE 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage en bloc froid
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
04 MA 2022
07 MA 2022
10 MA 2022
11 MA 2022
14 JN 2022
09 SE 2022
16 SE 2022
27 SE 2022
30 SE 2022
17 NO 2022
25 NO 2022
07 DE 2022
|
Le Fromage au Village
|
"Fromage en bloc froid
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
19 AL 2022
07 MA 2022
27 MA 2022
01 JL 2022
07 JL 2022
04 AU 2022
05 AU 2022
23 SE 2022
18 OC 2022
28 OC 2022
29 OC 2022
02 NO 2022
04 NO 2022
08 NO 2022
11 NO 2022
15 NO 2022
17 NO 2022
18 NO 2022
07 DE 2022
17 DE 2022
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 35504 5
|
Manufacture Date:
20 SE 2022
22 DE 2022
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 35503 8
|
Manufacture Date:
16 SE 2022
20 SE 2022
18 NO 2022
02 DE 2022
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 35508 3
|
Manufacture Date:
30 AU 2022
08 OC 2022
22 DE 2022
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 02018 9
|
Manufacture Date:
11 NO 2022
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00006 8
|
Manufacture Date:
05 OC 2022
12 OC 2022
13 OC 2022
19 OC 2022
26 OC 2022
03 NO 2022
10 NO 2022
17 NO 2022
01 DE 2022
07 DE 2022
08 DE 2022
14 DE 2022
21 DE 2022
05 JA 2023
11 JA 2023
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00007 5
|
Manufacture Date:
06 OC 2022
10 OC 2022
13 OC 2022
19 OC 2022
26 OC 2022
21 NO 2022
24 NO 2022
01 DE 2022
14 DE 2022
21 DE 2022
03 JA 2023
05 JA 2023
|
FreshFun
|
Cheese Curds - firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00005 1
|
Manufacture Date:
05 OC 2022
06 OC 2022
10 OC 2022
12 OC 2022
13 OC 2022
17 OC 2022
19 OC 2022
24 OC 2022
26 OC 2022
31 OC 2022
02 NO 2022
03 NO 2022
07 NO 2022
10 NO 2022
11 NO 2022
15 NO 2022
23 NO 2022
24 NO 2022
30 NO 2022
01 DE 2022
05 DE 2022
07 DE 2022
08 DE 2022
12 DE 2022
14 DE 2022
21 DE 2022
22 DE 2022
27 DE 2022
29 DE 2022
09 JA 2023
12 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage non-affiné à
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
19 MR 2022
27 MR 2022
31 MR 2022
01 AL 2022
14 AL 2022
15 AL 2022
20 AL 2022
21 AL 2022
22 AL 2022
23 AL 2022
26 AL 2022
27 AL 2022
28 AL 2022
29 AL 2022
04 MA 2022
05 MA 2022
12 MA 2022
13 MA 2022
19 MA 2022
24 MA 2022
31 MA 2022
03 JN 2022
06 JN 2022
07 JN 2022
08 JN 2022
10 JN 2022
11 JN 2022
12 JN 2022
14 JN 2022
15 JN 2022
16 JN 2022
22 JN 2022
23 JN 2022
01 JL 2022
02 JL 2022
05 JL 2022
12 JL 2022
14 JL 2022
16 JL 2022
19 JL 2022
20 JL 2022
22 JL 2022
26 JL 2022
29 JL 2022
30 JL 2022
02 AU 2022
04 AU 2022
05 AU 2022
10 AU 2022
11 AU 2022
12 AU 2022
16 AU 2022
17 AU 2022
18 AU 2022
19 AU 2022
21 AU 2022
25 AU 2022
26 AU 2022
30 AU 2022
31 AU 2022
02 SE 2022
13 SE 2022
16 SE 2022
22 SE 2022
23 SE 2022
27 SE 2022
04 OC 2022
05 OC 2022
06 OC 2022
07 OC 2022
11 NO 2022
23 DE 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage non-affiné à
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
30 DE 2021
04 FE 2022
03 MR 2022
09 MR 2022
23 MR 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage non-affiné à
|
Variable
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
19 FE 2022
23 FE 2022
11 MR 2022
19 AL 2022
23 JN 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
Le Sieur Corbeau de
|
Variable
|
None
|
LOT C21
|
Le Fromage
|
"Fromage en saumure"
|
175 g
|
None
|
Manufacture Date:
13 SE 2022
27 SE 2022
11 NO 2022
|
Le Fromage
|
"Poutine" – firm
|
200 g
|
6 73536 00022 8
|
Manufacture Date:
03 JA 2023
04 JA 2023
05 JA 2023
06 JA 2023
09 JA 2023
10 JA 2023
11 JA 2023
12 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Poutine" – firm
|
400 g
|
6 73536 00042 6
|
Manufacture Date:
03 JA 2023
04 JA 2023
05 JA 2023
06 JA 2023
09 JA 2023
10 JA 2023
11 JA 2023
12 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Poutine" – firm
|
960 g
|
6 73536 35502 1
|
Manufacture Date:
03 JA 2023
04 JA 2023
05 JA 2023
06 JA 2023
09 JA 2023
10 JA 2023
11 JA 2023
12 JA 2023
|
Le Fromage
|
"Poutine" – firm
|
2 kg
|
Aucun
|
Manufacture Date:
04 JA 2023
05 JA 2023
06 JA 2023
09 JA 2023
10 JA 2023
11 JA 2023
12 JA 2023
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Le Fromage au Village Inc., Telephone: 819-625-2255, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
