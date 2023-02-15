Food Recall Warning - Le Fromage au Village and FreshFun Fantastic brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 15, 2023, 01:22 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023

Summary
  • Brand(s): Le Fromage au Village, FreshFun Fantastic
  • Product: Certain cheese products
  • Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
  • Category: Dairy
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fleurs d'ail – Unripened
Firm Cheese – Garlic
flower seasonning"

160 g

6 73536 00053 2

Manufacture Date:

30 JL 2022

17 AU 2022

14 SE 2022

23 SE 2022

24 SE 2022

29 SE 2022

01 OC 2022

06 OC 2022

20 OC 2022

29 OC 2022

08 NO 2022

09 NO 2022

17 NO 2022

22 NO 2022

23 NO 2022

25 NO 2022

26 NO 2022

29 NO 2022

06 DE 2022

08 DE 2022

09 DE 2022

10 DE 2022

14 DE 2022

21 DE 2022

11 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fleurs d'ail – Unripened
Firm Cheese – Garlic
flower seasonning"

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:
30 JL 2022

17 AU 2022

14 SE 2022

23 SE 2022

24 SE 2022

29 SE 2022

01 OC 2022

06 OC 2022

20 OC 2022

29 OC 2022

08 NO 2022

09 NO 2022

17 NO 2022

22 NO 2022

23 NO 2022

25 NO 2022

26 NO 2022

29 NO 2022

06 DE 2022

08 DE 2022

09 DE 2022

10 DE 2022

14 DE 2022

21 DE 2022

11 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Le Coeur du Village –
Fromage cheddar du
Témiscamingue – Firm
unrippened cheese" 

150 g

6 73536 35505 2

Manufacture Date:

03 MR 2022

09 MR 2022

10 MR 2022

12 MR 2022

13 MR 2022

17 MR 2022

18 MR 2022

19 MR 2022

22 MR 2022

23 MR 2022

24 MR 2022

25 MR 2022

26 MR 2022

29 MR 2022

30 MR 2022

31 MR 2022

05 AV 2022

22 MA 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Le Coeur du Village –
Fromage cheddar du
Témiscamingue – Firm
unrippened cheese" 

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

03 MR 2022

09 MR 2022

10 MR 2022

12 MR 2022

13 MR 2022

17 MR 2022

18 MR 2022

19 MR 2022

22 MR 2022

23 MR 2022

24 MR 2022

25 MR 2022

26 MR 2022

29 MR 2022

30 MR 2022

31 MR 2022

05 AV 2022

22 MA 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Le Blanc" firm unripened
cheese

200 g

6 73536 00006 8

Manufacture Date:

19 AL 2022

22 MA 2022

19 AU 2022

24 AU 2022

27 SE 2022

04 OC 2022

11 OC 2022

18 NO 2022

Le Fromage au
Village

"Le Coloré" firm unripened
cheese

200 g

6 73536 00007 5

Manufacture Date:
08 MR 2022

15 AL 2022

01 JL 2022

15 AU 2022

10 SE 2022

30 SE 2022

04 OC 2022

12 NO 2022

29 NO 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Le Marbré" firm
unripened cheese

200 g

6 73536 00005 1

Manufacture Date:

15 AL 2022

06 JN 2022

09 JN 2022

01 JL 2022

11 JL 2022

22 JL 2022

05 AU 2022

06 AU 2022

06 SE 2022

09 SE 2022

11 OC 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

Smoked cheddar

160 g

6 73536 35517 5

Manufacture Date:

20 AL 2022

21 AL 2022

22 AL 2022

23 AL 2022

24 AL 2022

09 JN 2022

16 JN 2022

22 JN 2022

16 AU 2022

06 OC 2022

13 OC 2022

19 OC 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

La Coulée des érables –
semi soft surface ripened
cheese

Variable

None

LOT R585

Le Fromage
au Village

le diable aux vaches -
organic semi soft surface ripened
cheese

Variable

None

LOT C20

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage en bloc froid
non-affine a pate ferme"

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

04 MA 2022

12 MA 2022

18 AU 2022

19 AU 2022

27 AU 2022

28 OC 2022

11 NO 2022

17 NO 2022

17 DE 2022

22 DE 2022

30 DE 2022

04 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage en bloc froid
non-affine a pate ferme"
(Chili)

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

28 OC 2022

17 NO 2022

17 DE 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage en bloc froid
non-affine a pate ferme"
(Orange)

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:
15 AL 2022

04 MA 2022

07 MA 2022

10 MA 2022

11 MA 2022

14 JN 2022

09 SE 2022

16 SE 2022

27 SE 2022

30 SE 2022

17 NO 2022

25 NO 2022

07 DE 2022

Le Fromage au Village

"Fromage en bloc froid
non-affine a pate ferme"
(Marble)

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

19 AL 2022

07 MA 2022

27 MA 2022

01 JL 2022

07 JL 2022

04 AU 2022

05 AU 2022

23 SE 2022

18 OC 2022

28 OC 2022

29 OC 2022

02 NO 2022

04 NO 2022

08 NO 2022

11 NO 2022

15 NO 2022

17 NO 2022

18 NO 2022

07 DE 2022

17 DE 2022

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" - Légumes

200 g

6 73536 35504 5

Manufacture Date:

20 SE 2022

22 DE 2022

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" - Chili

200 g

6 73536 35503 8

Manufacture Date:

16 SE 2022

20 SE 2022

18 NO 2022

02 DE 2022

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" – Aneth

200 g

6 73536 35508 3

Manufacture Date:

30 AU 2022

08 OC 2022

22 DE 2022

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" – Tex-mex

200 g

6 73536 02018 9

Manufacture Date:

11 NO 2022

 

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" – White

200 g

6 73536 00006 8

Manufacture Date:

05 OC 2022

12 OC 2022

13 OC 2022

19 OC 2022

26 OC 2022

03 NO 2022

10 NO 2022

17 NO 2022

01 DE 2022

07 DE 2022

08 DE 2022

14 DE 2022

21 DE 2022

05 JA 2023

11 JA 2023

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" – Orange

200 g

6 73536 00007 5

Manufacture Date:

06 OC 2022

10 OC 2022

13 OC 2022

19 OC 2022

26 OC 2022

21 NO 2022

24 NO 2022

01 DE 2022

14 DE 2022

21 DE 2022

03 JA 2023

05 JA 2023

FreshFun
Fantastic

Cheese Curds - firm
unripened cheese "The
Block" – Marble

200 g

6 73536 00005 1

Manufacture Date:

05 OC 2022

06 OC  2022

10 OC 2022

12 OC 2022

13 OC 2022

17 OC 2022

19 OC 2022

24 OC 2022

26 OC 2022

31 OC 2022

02 NO 2022

03 NO 2022

07 NO 2022

10 NO 2022

11 NO 2022

15 NO 2022

23 NO 2022

24 NO 2022

30 NO 2022

01 DE 2022

05 DE 2022

07 DE 2022

08 DE 2022

12 DE 2022

14 DE 2022

21 DE 2022

22 DE 2022

27 DE 2022

29 DE 2022

09 JA 2023

12 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage non-affiné à
pâte ferme sans lactose"
White

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

19 MR 2022

27 MR 2022

31 MR 2022

01 AL 2022

14 AL 2022

15 AL 2022

20 AL 2022

21 AL 2022

22 AL 2022

23 AL 2022

26 AL 2022

27 AL 2022

28 AL 2022

29 AL 2022

04 MA 2022

05 MA 2022

12 MA 2022

13 MA 2022

19 MA 2022

24 MA 2022

31 MA 2022

03 JN 2022

06 JN 2022

07 JN 2022

08 JN 2022

10 JN 2022

11 JN 2022

12 JN 2022

14 JN 2022

15 JN 2022

16 JN 2022

22 JN 2022

23 JN 2022

01 JL 2022

02 JL 2022

05 JL 2022

12 JL 2022

14 JL 2022

16 JL 2022

19 JL 2022

20 JL 2022

22 JL 2022

26 JL 2022

29 JL 2022

30 JL 2022

02 AU 2022

04 AU 2022

05 AU 2022

10 AU 2022

11 AU 2022

12 AU 2022

16 AU 2022

17 AU 2022

18 AU 2022

19 AU 2022

21 AU 2022

25 AU 2022

26 AU 2022

30 AU 2022

31 AU 2022

02 SE 2022

13 SE 2022

16 SE 2022

22 SE 2022

23 SE 2022

27 SE 2022

04 OC 2022

05 OC 2022

06 OC 2022

07 OC 2022

11 NO 2022

23 DE 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage non-affiné à
pâte ferme sans lactose"
Orange

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

30 DE 2021

04 FE 2022

03 MR 2022

09 MR 2022

23 MR 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage non-affiné à
pâte ferme sans lactose"
Marble

Variable

None

Manufacture Date:

19 FE 2022

23 FE 2022

11 MR 2022

19 AL 2022

23 JN 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

Le Sieur Corbeau de
Lorrainville - Organic
semi soft surface ripened
cheese

Variable

None

LOT C21

Le Fromage
au Village

"Fromage en saumure"

175 g

None

Manufacture Date:

13 SE 2022

27 SE 2022

11 NO 2022

Le Fromage
au Village

"Poutine" – firm
unripened cheese

200 g

6 73536 00022 8

 

Manufacture Date:

03 JA 2023

04 JA 2023

05 JA 2023

06 JA 2023

09 JA 2023

10 JA 2023

11 JA 2023

12 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Poutine" – firm
unripened cheese

400 g

6 73536 00042 6

 

Manufacture Date:

03 JA 2023

04 JA 2023

05 JA 2023

06 JA 2023

09 JA 2023

10 JA 2023

11 JA 2023

12 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Poutine" – firm
unripened cheese

960 g

6 73536 35502 1

 

Manufacture Date:

03 JA 2023

04 JA 2023

05 JA 2023

06 JA 2023

09 JA 2023

10 JA 2023

11 JA 2023

12 JA 2023

Le Fromage
au Village

"Poutine" – firm
unripened cheese

2 kg

Aucun

 

Manufacture Date:
03 JA 2023

04 JA 2023

05 JA 2023

06 JA 2023

09 JA 2023

10 JA 2023

11 JA 2023

12 JA 2023
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Le Fromage au Village Inc., Telephone: 819-625-2255, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)