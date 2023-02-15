OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023

Summary

Brand(s) : Le Fromage au Village, FreshFun Fantastic

: au Village, FreshFun Fantastic Product : Certain cheese products

: Certain cheese products Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.

au Village Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Dairy

Dairy What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Le Fromage

au Village "Fleurs d'ail – Unripened

Firm Cheese – Garlic

flower seasonning" 160 g 6 73536 00053 2 Manufacture Date: 30 JL 2022 17 AU 2022 14 SE 2022 23 SE 2022 24 SE 2022 29 SE 2022 01 OC 2022 06 OC 2022 20 OC 2022 29 OC 2022 08 NO 2022 09 NO 2022 17 NO 2022 22 NO 2022 23 NO 2022 25 NO 2022 26 NO 2022 29 NO 2022 06 DE 2022 08 DE 2022 09 DE 2022 10 DE 2022 14 DE 2022 21 DE 2022 11 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Fleurs d'ail – Unripened

Firm Cheese – Garlic

flower seasonning" Variable None Manufacture Date:

30 JL 2022 17 AU 2022 14 SE 2022 23 SE 2022 24 SE 2022 29 SE 2022 01 OC 2022 06 OC 2022 20 OC 2022 29 OC 2022 08 NO 2022 09 NO 2022 17 NO 2022 22 NO 2022 23 NO 2022 25 NO 2022 26 NO 2022 29 NO 2022 06 DE 2022 08 DE 2022 09 DE 2022 10 DE 2022 14 DE 2022 21 DE 2022 11 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Le Coeur du Village –

Fromage cheddar du

Témiscamingue – Firm

unrippened cheese" 150 g 6 73536 35505 2 Manufacture Date: 03 MR 2022 09 MR 2022 10 MR 2022 12 MR 2022 13 MR 2022 17 MR 2022 18 MR 2022 19 MR 2022 22 MR 2022 23 MR 2022 24 MR 2022 25 MR 2022 26 MR 2022 29 MR 2022 30 MR 2022 31 MR 2022 05 AV 2022 22 MA 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Le Coeur du Village –

Fromage cheddar du

Témiscamingue – Firm

unrippened cheese" Variable None Manufacture Date: 03 MR 2022 09 MR 2022 10 MR 2022 12 MR 2022 13 MR 2022 17 MR 2022 18 MR 2022 19 MR 2022 22 MR 2022 23 MR 2022 24 MR 2022 25 MR 2022 26 MR 2022 29 MR 2022 30 MR 2022 31 MR 2022 05 AV 2022 22 MA 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Le Blanc" firm unripened

cheese 200 g 6 73536 00006 8 Manufacture Date: 19 AL 2022 22 MA 2022 19 AU 2022 24 AU 2022 27 SE 2022 04 OC 2022 11 OC 2022 18 NO 2022 Le Fromage au

Village "Le Coloré" firm unripened

cheese 200 g 6 73536 00007 5 Manufacture Date:

08 MR 2022 15 AL 2022 01 JL 2022 15 AU 2022 10 SE 2022 30 SE 2022 04 OC 2022 12 NO 2022 29 NO 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Le Marbré" firm

unripened cheese 200 g 6 73536 00005 1 Manufacture Date: 15 AL 2022 06 JN 2022 09 JN 2022 01 JL 2022 11 JL 2022 22 JL 2022 05 AU 2022 06 AU 2022 06 SE 2022 09 SE 2022 11 OC 2022 Le Fromage

au Village Smoked cheddar 160 g 6 73536 35517 5 Manufacture Date: 20 AL 2022 21 AL 2022 22 AL 2022 23 AL 2022 24 AL 2022 09 JN 2022 16 JN 2022 22 JN 2022 16 AU 2022 06 OC 2022 13 OC 2022 19 OC 2022 Le Fromage

au Village La Coulée des érables –

semi soft surface ripened

cheese Variable None LOT R585 Le Fromage

au Village le diable aux vaches -

organic semi soft surface ripened

cheese Variable None LOT C20 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage en bloc froid

non-affine a pate ferme" Variable None Manufacture Date: 04 MA 2022 12 MA 2022 18 AU 2022 19 AU 2022 27 AU 2022 28 OC 2022 11 NO 2022 17 NO 2022 17 DE 2022 22 DE 2022 30 DE 2022 04 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage en bloc froid

non-affine a pate ferme"

(Chili) Variable None Manufacture Date: 28 OC 2022 17 NO 2022 17 DE 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage en bloc froid

non-affine a pate ferme"

(Orange) Variable None Manufacture Date:

15 AL 2022 04 MA 2022 07 MA 2022 10 MA 2022 11 MA 2022 14 JN 2022 09 SE 2022 16 SE 2022 27 SE 2022 30 SE 2022 17 NO 2022 25 NO 2022 07 DE 2022 Le Fromage au Village "Fromage en bloc froid

non-affine a pate ferme"

(Marble) Variable None Manufacture Date: 19 AL 2022 07 MA 2022 27 MA 2022 01 JL 2022 07 JL 2022 04 AU 2022 05 AU 2022 23 SE 2022 18 OC 2022 28 OC 2022 29 OC 2022 02 NO 2022 04 NO 2022 08 NO 2022 11 NO 2022 15 NO 2022 17 NO 2022 18 NO 2022 07 DE 2022 17 DE 2022 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" - Légumes 200 g 6 73536 35504 5 Manufacture Date: 20 SE 2022 22 DE 2022 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" - Chili 200 g 6 73536 35503 8 Manufacture Date: 16 SE 2022 20 SE 2022 18 NO 2022 02 DE 2022 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" – Aneth 200 g 6 73536 35508 3 Manufacture Date: 30 AU 2022 08 OC 2022 22 DE 2022 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" – Tex-mex 200 g 6 73536 02018 9 Manufacture Date: 11 NO 2022 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" – White 200 g 6 73536 00006 8 Manufacture Date: 05 OC 2022 12 OC 2022 13 OC 2022 19 OC 2022 26 OC 2022 03 NO 2022 10 NO 2022 17 NO 2022 01 DE 2022 07 DE 2022 08 DE 2022 14 DE 2022 21 DE 2022 05 JA 2023 11 JA 2023 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" – Orange 200 g 6 73536 00007 5 Manufacture Date: 06 OC 2022 10 OC 2022 13 OC 2022 19 OC 2022 26 OC 2022 21 NO 2022 24 NO 2022 01 DE 2022 14 DE 2022 21 DE 2022 03 JA 2023 05 JA 2023 FreshFun

Fantastic Cheese Curds - firm

unripened cheese "The

Block" – Marble 200 g 6 73536 00005 1 Manufacture Date: 05 OC 2022 06 OC 2022 10 OC 2022 12 OC 2022 13 OC 2022 17 OC 2022 19 OC 2022 24 OC 2022 26 OC 2022 31 OC 2022 02 NO 2022 03 NO 2022 07 NO 2022 10 NO 2022 11 NO 2022 15 NO 2022 23 NO 2022 24 NO 2022 30 NO 2022 01 DE 2022 05 DE 2022 07 DE 2022 08 DE 2022 12 DE 2022 14 DE 2022 21 DE 2022 22 DE 2022 27 DE 2022 29 DE 2022 09 JA 2023 12 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage non-affiné à

pâte ferme sans lactose"

White Variable None Manufacture Date: 19 MR 2022 27 MR 2022 31 MR 2022 01 AL 2022 14 AL 2022 15 AL 2022 20 AL 2022 21 AL 2022 22 AL 2022 23 AL 2022 26 AL 2022 27 AL 2022 28 AL 2022 29 AL 2022 04 MA 2022 05 MA 2022 12 MA 2022 13 MA 2022 19 MA 2022 24 MA 2022 31 MA 2022 03 JN 2022 06 JN 2022 07 JN 2022 08 JN 2022 10 JN 2022 11 JN 2022 12 JN 2022 14 JN 2022 15 JN 2022 16 JN 2022 22 JN 2022 23 JN 2022 01 JL 2022 02 JL 2022 05 JL 2022 12 JL 2022 14 JL 2022 16 JL 2022 19 JL 2022 20 JL 2022 22 JL 2022 26 JL 2022 29 JL 2022 30 JL 2022 02 AU 2022 04 AU 2022 05 AU 2022 10 AU 2022 11 AU 2022 12 AU 2022 16 AU 2022 17 AU 2022 18 AU 2022 19 AU 2022 21 AU 2022 25 AU 2022 26 AU 2022 30 AU 2022 31 AU 2022 02 SE 2022 13 SE 2022 16 SE 2022 22 SE 2022 23 SE 2022 27 SE 2022 04 OC 2022 05 OC 2022 06 OC 2022 07 OC 2022 11 NO 2022 23 DE 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage non-affiné à

pâte ferme sans lactose"

Orange Variable None Manufacture Date: 30 DE 2021 04 FE 2022 03 MR 2022 09 MR 2022 23 MR 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage non-affiné à

pâte ferme sans lactose"

Marble Variable None Manufacture Date: 19 FE 2022 23 FE 2022 11 MR 2022 19 AL 2022 23 JN 2022 Le Fromage

au Village Le Sieur Corbeau de

Lorrainville - Organic

semi soft surface ripened

cheese Variable None LOT C21 Le Fromage

au Village "Fromage en saumure" 175 g None Manufacture Date: 13 SE 2022 27 SE 2022 11 NO 2022 Le Fromage

au Village "Poutine" – firm

unripened cheese 200 g 6 73536 00022 8 Manufacture Date: 03 JA 2023 04 JA 2023 05 JA 2023 06 JA 2023 09 JA 2023 10 JA 2023 11 JA 2023 12 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Poutine" – firm

unripened cheese 400 g 6 73536 00042 6 Manufacture Date: 03 JA 2023 04 JA 2023 05 JA 2023 06 JA 2023 09 JA 2023 10 JA 2023 11 JA 2023 12 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Poutine" – firm

unripened cheese 960 g 6 73536 35502 1 Manufacture Date: 03 JA 2023 04 JA 2023 05 JA 2023 06 JA 2023 09 JA 2023 10 JA 2023 11 JA 2023 12 JA 2023 Le Fromage

au Village "Poutine" – firm

unripened cheese 2 kg Aucun Manufacture Date:

03 JA 2023 04 JA 2023 05 JA 2023 06 JA 2023 09 JA 2023 10 JA 2023 11 JA 2023 12 JA 2023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Le Fromage au Village Inc., Telephone: 819-625-2255, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]