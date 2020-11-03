Food Recall Warning - Certain Miss Vickie's brand Kettle Cooked Potato Chips recalled due to possible presence of pieces of glass

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3l9iEEd

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Miss Vickie's Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie's brand Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec as well as through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Miss

Vickie's Applewood Smoked BBQ

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 24 g 0 60410 04167 3 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Applewood Smoked BBQ

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04679 1 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

Potato Chips 40 g 0 60410 00176 9 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

Potato Chips 66 g 0 60410 01714 2 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04675 3 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Original Recipe Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 24 g 0 60410 02063 0 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Original Recipe Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 40 g 0 60410 00177 6 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Original Recipe Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 66 g 0 60410 01712 8 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Original Recipe Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04667 8 JA 12 JA 26 608329131 Miss

Vickie's Original Recipe Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 275 g 0 60410 04666 1 JA 12 JA 26 608329131 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 24 g 0 60410 02064 7 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 40 g 0 60410 00178 3 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 55 g 0 60410 90165 6 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 66 g 0 60410 01715 9 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04671 5 JA 12 JA 26 608329132 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 275 g 0 60410 04670 8 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 550 g 0 60410 03224 4 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 550 g 0 60410 05327 0 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sweet Chili & Sour Cream

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 24 g 0 60410 02065 4 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sweet Chili & Sour Cream

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 40 g 0 60410 00179 0 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sweet Chili & Sour Cream

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 66 g 0 60410 01717 3 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sweet Chili & Sour Cream

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04669 2 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sweet Chili & Sour Cream

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 275 g 0 60410 04668 5 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Sweet Southern BBQ Kettle

Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04683 8 JA 12 Miss

Vickie's Favourites (Multi-pack) 10 x 24 g 0 60410 04076 8 DE 29 17T129301110751 DE 29 57T130401111329 DE 29 67T129101111459 JA 12 57T129701111601 JA 12 67T129801110815 JA 26 57T130401111351 Miss

Vickie's Favourites (Multi-pack) 36 x 24 g 0 60410 04168 0 DE 15 803130014 DE 15 803230014 DE 29 803230014 JA 12 803230014 JA 12 903330114 JA 12 930130114

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Injuries

There has been one reported injury associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Miss Vickie's Canada: Consumer Relations - 1-866-264-2056, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

