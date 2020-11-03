Food Recall Warning - Certain Miss Vickie's brand Kettle Cooked Potato Chips recalled due to possible presence of pieces of glass

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 03, 2020, 22:37 ET

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3l9iEEd 

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Miss Vickie's Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie's brand Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec as well as through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Miss
Vickie's

Applewood Smoked BBQ
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

24 g

0 60410 04167 3

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Applewood Smoked BBQ
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

200 g

0 60410 04679 1

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
Potato Chips

40 g

0 60410 00176 9

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
Potato Chips

66 g

0 60410 01714 2

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
Potato Chips

200 g

0 60410 04675 3

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Original Recipe Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

24 g

0 60410 02063 0

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Original Recipe Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

40 g

0 60410 00177 6

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Original Recipe Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

66 g

0 60410 01712 8

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Original Recipe Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

200 g

0 60410 04667 8

JA 12  

JA 26   608329131

Miss
Vickie's

Original Recipe Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

275 g

0 60410 04666 1

JA 12 

JA 26   608329131

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

24 g

0 60410 02064 7

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

40 g

0 60410 00178 3

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

55 g

0 60410 90165 6

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

66 g

0 60410 01715 9

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

200 g

0 60410 04671 5

JA 12  

JA 26   608329132

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

275 g

0 60410 04670 8

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

550 g

0 60410 03224 4

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

550 g

0 60410 05327 0

JA 12

 

Miss
Vickie's

Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

24 g

0 60410 02065 4

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

40 g

0 60410 00179 0

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

66 g

0 60410 01717 3

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

200 g

0 60410 04669 2

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

275 g

0 60410 04668 5

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Sweet Southern BBQ Kettle
Cooked Potato Chips

200 g

0 60410 04683 8

JA 12

Miss
Vickie's

Favourites (Multi-pack)

10 x 24 g

0 60410 04076 8

DE 29   17T129301110751

DE 29   57T130401111329

DE 29   67T129101111459

JA 12   57T129701111601

JA 12   67T129801110815

JA 26   57T130401111351

Miss
Vickie's

Favourites (Multi-pack)

36 x 24 g

0 60410 04168 0

DE 15   803130014

DE 15   803230014

DE 29   803230014

JA 12    803230014

JA 12    903330114

JA 12    930130114

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Injuries

There has been one reported injury associated with the consumption of these products.

