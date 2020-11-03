Food Recall Warning - Certain Miss Vickie's brand Kettle Cooked Potato Chips recalled due to possible presence of pieces of glass
Nov 03, 2020, 22:37 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3l9iEEd
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Miss Vickie's Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie's brand Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec as well as through Internet sales.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Miss
|
Applewood Smoked BBQ
|
24 g
|
0 60410 04167 3
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Applewood Smoked BBQ
|
200 g
|
0 60410 04679 1
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
|
40 g
|
0 60410 00176 9
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
|
66 g
|
0 60410 01714 2
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Jalapeño Kettle Cooked
|
200 g
|
0 60410 04675 3
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Original Recipe Kettle
|
24 g
|
0 60410 02063 0
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Original Recipe Kettle
|
40 g
|
0 60410 00177 6
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Original Recipe Kettle
|
66 g
|
0 60410 01712 8
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Original Recipe Kettle
|
200 g
|
0 60410 04667 8
|
JA 12
JA 26 608329131
|
Miss
|
Original Recipe Kettle
|
275 g
|
0 60410 04666 1
|
JA 12
JA 26 608329131
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
24 g
|
0 60410 02064 7
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
40 g
|
0 60410 00178 3
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
55 g
|
0 60410 90165 6
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
66 g
|
0 60410 01715 9
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
200 g
|
0 60410 04671 5
|
JA 12
JA 26 608329132
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
275 g
|
0 60410 04670 8
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar
|
550 g
|
0 60410 03224 4
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle
|
550 g
|
0 60410 05327 0
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
|
24 g
|
0 60410 02065 4
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
|
40 g
|
0 60410 00179 0
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
|
66 g
|
0 60410 01717 3
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
|
200 g
|
0 60410 04669 2
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sweet Chili & Sour Cream
|
275 g
|
0 60410 04668 5
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Sweet Southern BBQ Kettle
|
200 g
|
0 60410 04683 8
|
JA 12
|
Miss
|
Favourites (Multi-pack)
|
10 x 24 g
|
0 60410 04076 8
|
DE 29 17T129301110751
DE 29 57T130401111329
DE 29 67T129101111459
JA 12 57T129701111601
JA 12 67T129801110815
JA 26 57T130401111351
|
Miss
|
Favourites (Multi-pack)
|
36 x 24 g
|
0 60410 04168 0
|
DE 15 803130014
DE 15 803230014
DE 29 803230014
JA 12 803230014
JA 12 903330114
JA 12 930130114
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Injuries
There has been one reported injury associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Miss Vickie's Canada: Consumer Relations - 1-866-264-2056, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]