OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Vegetarian Foods Corp. is recalling certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm brand vegan and vegetarian products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Happy Veggie World Crispy Chicken Patty (simulated meat) 3 kg 4713224372018 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Chicken Breast 4 pcs 131432 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Chicken Breast 3 kg 4713224372155 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Chicken Chunk 3 kg 4713224371196 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Fish Tofu 300 g 131186 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Half Chicken 2 pcs 131529 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Half Chicken 2160 g 181715000230 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork 250 g 131207 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Beef Ball 300 g 131246 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Black Pepper Chick'n Patty (Breaded) 454 g 131255 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Buffalo Wings 300 g 131251 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Buffalo Wings 3 kg 4713224372827 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Chicken Breast 3 kg 4713224371400 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Fish Stick 454 g 131254 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Fish Stick 3 kg 4713224372322 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Imitation Chicken (Chicken Nugget) 300 g 131245 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Mini Sausage 300 g 131243 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Happy Veggie World Vege Ribbon Fish 300 g 131239 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Hearts Choices Vegan Chicken Breast 260 g None All codes where egg is not declared on the label Hearts Choices Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork 250 g None All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vegan Fish Steak (Sliced) 1000 g 4 713224 371295 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vegan Fish Tofu 3000 g 4 713224 373497 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vegan Hot Dog 454 g 4 713224 374371 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vegan Japanese Roasting Eel (with sauce) 200 g 4 713224 374463 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vegan Meat Free Mince 1000 g 4 713224 374470 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Beef Ball 3000 g 4 713224 372339 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Black Pepper Crispy Chicken Patty (Breaded) 3000 g 4 713224 371264 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop 454 g 4 713224 371820 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop 3000 g 4 713224 372810 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Buffalo Wings 454 g 4 713224 371219 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Chicken Ham 1000 g 4 713224 372582 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Chicken Nuggets 3000 g 4 713224 371929 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Crispy Chicken Patty 500 g 4 713224 371967 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Crown Ham 1000 g 4 713224 373404 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Fish Stick 454 g 4 713224 371509 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Flavored Meat Paste 600 g 4 713224 373763 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Half Chicken Breast 2160 g 4 713224 371387 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Japanese Ham 1000 g 4 713224 371998 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Lucky Ham 1000 g 4 713224 372032 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Mei-Hua Meat 300 g 4 713224 372674 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Mini Sausage 3000 g 4 713224 373053 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Ribbon Fish 454 g 4 713224 371974 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Ribbon Fish 3000 g 4 713224 371394 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Spaghetti Sauce 600 g 4 713224 370366 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk 454 g 4 713224 372650 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Tuna Roll (Sliced) 1000 g 4 713224 371370 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vege Tuna Salad 1500 g 4 713224 374364 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Vegefarm Vegetable Paste 1000 g 4 713224 371363 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

