Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm brand vegan and vegetarian products recalled due to undeclared egg

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Sep 29, 2021, 01:53 ET

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3ofEmKO

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Vegetarian Foods Corp. is recalling certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm brand vegan and vegetarian products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Happy Veggie World

Crispy Chicken Patty (simulated meat)

3 kg

4713224372018

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Chicken Breast

4 pcs

131432

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Chicken Breast

3 kg

4713224372155

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Chicken Chunk

3 kg

4713224371196

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Fish Tofu

300 g

131186

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Half Chicken

2 pcs

131529

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Half Chicken

2160 g

181715000230

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork

250 g

131207

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Beef Ball

300 g

131246

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Black Pepper Chick'n Patty (Breaded)

454 g

131255

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Buffalo Wings

300 g

131251

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Buffalo Wings

3 kg

4713224372827

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Chicken Breast

3 kg

4713224371400

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Fish Stick

454 g

131254

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Fish Stick

3 kg

4713224372322

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Imitation Chicken (Chicken Nugget)

300 g

131245

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Mini Sausage

300 g

131243

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Happy Veggie World

Vege Ribbon Fish

300 g

131239

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Hearts Choices

Vegan Chicken Breast

260 g

None

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Hearts Choices

Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork

250 g

None

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vegan Fish Steak (Sliced)

1000 g

4 713224 371295

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vegan Fish Tofu

3000 g

4 713224 373497

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vegan Hot Dog

454 g

4 713224 374371

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vegan Japanese Roasting Eel (with sauce)

200 g

4 713224 374463

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vegan Meat Free Mince

1000 g

4 713224 374470

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Beef Ball

3000 g

4 713224 372339

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Black Pepper Crispy Chicken Patty (Breaded)

3000 g

4 713224 371264

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop

454 g

4 713224 371820

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop

3000 g

4 713224 372810

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Buffalo Wings

454 g

4 713224 371219

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Chicken Ham

1000 g

4 713224 372582

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Chicken Nuggets

3000 g

4 713224 371929

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Crispy Chicken Patty

500 g

4 713224 371967

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Crown Ham

1000 g

4 713224 373404

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Fish Stick

454 g

4 713224 371509

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Flavored Meat Paste

600 g

4 713224 373763

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Half Chicken Breast

2160 g

4 713224 371387

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Japanese Ham

1000 g

4 713224 371998

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Lucky Ham

1000 g

4 713224 372032

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Mei-Hua Meat

300 g

4 713224 372674

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Mini Sausage

3000 g

4 713224 373053

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Ribbon Fish

454 g

4 713224 371974

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Ribbon Fish

3000 g

4 713224 371394

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Spaghetti Sauce

600 g

4 713224 370366

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk

454 g

4 713224 372650

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Tuna Roll (Sliced)

1000 g

4 713224 371370

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vege Tuna Salad

1500 g

4 713224 374364

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Vegefarm

Vegetable Paste

1000 g

4 713224 371363

All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

