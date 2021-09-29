Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm brand vegan and vegetarian products recalled due to undeclared egg Français
Sep 29, 2021, 01:53 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3ofEmKO
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Vegetarian Foods Corp. is recalling certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm brand vegan and vegetarian products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Crispy Chicken Patty (simulated meat)
|
3 kg
|
4713224372018
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Chicken Breast
|
4 pcs
|
131432
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Chicken Breast
|
3 kg
|
4713224372155
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Chicken Chunk
|
3 kg
|
4713224371196
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Fish Tofu
|
300 g
|
131186
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Half Chicken
|
2 pcs
|
131529
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Half Chicken
|
2160 g
|
181715000230
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork
|
250 g
|
131207
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Beef Ball
|
300 g
|
131246
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Black Pepper Chick'n Patty (Breaded)
|
454 g
|
131255
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Buffalo Wings
|
300 g
|
131251
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Buffalo Wings
|
3 kg
|
4713224372827
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Chicken Breast
|
3 kg
|
4713224371400
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Fish Stick
|
454 g
|
131254
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Fish Stick
|
3 kg
|
4713224372322
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Imitation Chicken (Chicken Nugget)
|
300 g
|
131245
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Mini Sausage
|
300 g
|
131243
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Happy Veggie World
|
Vege Ribbon Fish
|
300 g
|
131239
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Hearts Choices
|
Vegan Chicken Breast
|
260 g
|
None
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Hearts Choices
|
Vegan Sweet & Sour Pork
|
250 g
|
None
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vegan Fish Steak (Sliced)
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 371295
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vegan Fish Tofu
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 373497
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vegan Hot Dog
|
454 g
|
4 713224 374371
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vegan Japanese Roasting Eel (with sauce)
|
200 g
|
4 713224 374463
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vegan Meat Free Mince
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 374470
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Beef Ball
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 372339
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Black Pepper Crispy Chicken Patty (Breaded)
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 371264
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop
|
454 g
|
4 713224 371820
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Black Pepper Crispy Meat Chop
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 372810
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Buffalo Wings
|
454 g
|
4 713224 371219
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Chicken Ham
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 372582
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Chicken Nuggets
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 371929
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Crispy Chicken Patty
|
500 g
|
4 713224 371967
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Crown Ham
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 373404
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Fish Stick
|
454 g
|
4 713224 371509
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Flavored Meat Paste
|
600 g
|
4 713224 373763
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Half Chicken Breast
|
2160 g
|
4 713224 371387
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Japanese Ham
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 371998
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Lucky Ham
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 372032
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Mei-Hua Meat
|
300 g
|
4 713224 372674
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Mini Sausage
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 373053
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Ribbon Fish
|
454 g
|
4 713224 371974
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Ribbon Fish
|
3000 g
|
4 713224 371394
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Spaghetti Sauce
|
600 g
|
4 713224 370366
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk
|
454 g
|
4 713224 372650
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Tuna Roll (Sliced)
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 371370
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vege Tuna Salad
|
1500 g
|
4 713224 374364
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Vegefarm
|
Vegetable Paste
|
1000 g
|
4 713224 371363
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article