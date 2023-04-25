Food Cycle Science Announces Funding to Tackle Plastic Waste in the Food Sector

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - In advance of Earth Day, Food Cycle Science (FSC) held special event at their Ottawa headquarters announcing the recent funding from the Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) as part of their Food Innovation Challenge. CFIN's $1,650,820.00 investment allows the Ottawa-based cleantech company to continue developing their technology for applying enzymes to their FoodCycler system to address plastic waste. This solution will rapidly degrade bioplastics and transform them, along with food waste, into a beneficial soil amendment, reduce reliance on artificial fertilizers, and contribute to a circular food economy.

"In our Food Innovation Challenge, Food Cycle Science's proposal clearly met the single-use plastics challenge head-on," said Linda Fox, CFIN's Regional Innovation Director. "Food Cycle Science's innovation allows for greater flexibility and addresses key barriers in the adoption of bioplastics and the management of their lifecycle. It reduces the chances of the municipal waste stream contamination and allows for food service firms to address their food and plastic waste challenges right at the source. At CFIN, we're so excited to see the work that Food Cycle Science is doing come to fruition and we cannot wait to see what's next."

Françis Drouin, MP for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, Ontario, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food shared the enthusiasm for FSC's innovative work.

"This groundbreaking project will support the reduction and replacement of single use plastics in the food sector, help position Canada as a leader in clean technology solutions, and help the government meet its commitment to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030," said Drouin. "Reducing and repurposing food waste and single use plastics is

crucial in our efforts to create a more sustainable future and this project directly aligns with our government's mandate to address these challenges and to find innovative solutions that contribute to a circular economy."

FSC's Founding Partner and CEO, Bradley Crepeau expressed his gratitude for the support this project has received.

"This is a major milestone for Food Cycle Science and a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation," he said. "Funding awarded by the Canadian Food Innovation Network and the collaborative efforts of all involved will help us advance our research and development, enabling us to continue making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve."

Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, project partner Dale Allen of Weaving Baskets Group, and Lisa Waldick, Senior Program Officer for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada also attended the event as well as FSC Board Members Nadir Patel and Peter Becke and the FSC leadership and engineering teams.

Following the announcement, guests enjoyed an exclusive presentation of the company's leading-edge enzyme degradation research and a demonstration of the prototype for the commercial "one-bin" system, the product that will address plastic waste and promote sustainability in the food sector.

In addition to continuing their work on this "Enzyme Degradation to Address Plastic Waste" project FSC is currently moving through the third stage of Impact Canada's Food Waste Reduction Challenge. They continue to accelerate and scale up their FoodCycler On-Site Waste Diversion Project while keep an eye on the grand prize, to be announced in Fall 2023.

Images available for download here.

ABOUT FOOD CYCLE SCIENCE

Food Cycle Science Corporation designs, sells, and distributes food waste management solutions that aim to tackle the ever-growing problem of food waste. We are revolutionizing food waste management by offering unique products and innovative solutions that create sustainable practices and convert everyday food scraps into nutrient-rich, garden-ready fertilizers for households, businesses, and municipalities. We promote an environmentally sustainable life cycle, reduce landfill GHG emissions, and lower the exorbitant cost of food waste management.

www.foodcyclescience.com www.foodcycler.com

SOURCE Food Cycle Science

For further information: MEDIA INQUIRIES: Jaime Eisen, Associate Director, PR, Mint | [email protected] | 647-224-9674