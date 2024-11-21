Revolutionizing Trash Collection for Texas: Food Cycle Science and Waste Connections Team Up with Canton, Texas to Combat Food Waste

FCS's FoodCycler® is an award-winning electric food waste recycler that transforms food scraps into a dry, odorless by-product. This innovative technology helps eliminate methane emissions that typically occur when food waste decomposes in landfills. By converting organic waste into a nutrient-rich material, the FoodCycler® not only helps mitigate environmental impact but also supports sustainable waste management practices in households.

"Waste Connections is excited to partner with Food Cycle Science to bring cutting-edge food waste solutions to the communities we serve. By introducing FoodCycler technology to our municipal customers, Waste Connections sets itself apart by offering tangible cost-effective solutions to pressing environmental challenges," said Steve Berry, Municipal Sales & Relations Manager at Waste Connections – Southern Region.

"The City of Canton deserves high praise for their visionary leadership in launching the very first FoodCycler x Waste Connections program in Texas. By embracing this solution, Canton is not only addressing the critical issue of food waste but also setting a powerful example for other municipalities to follow. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and the well-being of the community. We commend Canton for taking proactive steps to reduce waste, improve our Texas soil, and contribute to a more sustainable vision for their city."

"We are thrilled to partner with Waste Connections and the City of Canton on this groundbreaking initiative," said Bradley Crepeau, CEO of Food Cycle Science. "Canton's forward-thinking leadership is setting a powerful example for other municipalities by adopting innovative solutions to food waste management. By leveraging the FoodCycler technology, Canton is not only achieving net new diversion from landfills but also doing so in a cost-effective manner that benefits both the environment and taxpayers. This program proves that sustainability and fiscal responsibility can go hand in hand, paving the way for other cities to follow suit."

FCS designs and delivers cost-effective and user-friendly waste solutions that enable individuals, businesses, and communities to manage their food waste conveniently and sustainably. The products provide energy-efficient technology to process food waste in homes in a manner that eliminates odors and reduces volume by up to 90%. For cities like Canton, this essential infrastructure can decrease food waste emissions by more than 75% while complementing existing systems like municipal composting and anaerobic digestion programs.

Aiming to eliminate the world's food waste, FCS continues to lead in sustainable waste management bringing accessible solutions to cities across North America through mutual partnerships.

About Food Cycle Science.

Food Cycle Science Corporation designs, sells, and distributes food waste management solutions that aim to tackle the ever-growing problem of food waste. They are revolutionizing food waste management by offering unique products and innovative solutions that create sustainable practices and convert everyday food scraps into nutrient-rich, garden-ready fertilizers for households, businesses, and municipalities. Food Cycle Science promotes an environmentally sustainable life cycle, reduces landfill GHG emissions, and lowers the exorbitant cost of food waste management.

Learn more at www.foodcyclescience.com.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada with 23,000 employees. Learn more at www.wasteconnections.com.

