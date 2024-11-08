Food Basics workers achieve wage increases and job protections in new contract

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Food Basics have ratified a new five-year contract containing significant wage improvements, pension and benefit enhancements, and better job protections against automation.

Unifor members at Food Basics have ratified a new five-year contract containing significant wage improvements, pension and benefit enhancements, and better job protections against automation. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"In an age where grocery giants are making very healthy profits and more Canadians turn to discount grocery stores like Food Basics to put food on their table, grocery workers are rightfully demanding their fair share at the bargaining table," says Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Strong collective agreements for grocery store workers are imperative to stabilize this important workforce and address the challenges facing frontline workers across the country."

Food Basics workers achieved Unifor's historic wage increase pattern that was set in Metro negotiations in 2023. Since this pattern-setting deal was made, Unifor has since bargained similar contracts for grocery workers at No Frills, Metro, Sobeys and Loblaws.

Over the life of the contract, full-time workers will receive a $4.50/hour wage increase, which includes a $2.00 per hour wage increase in the first year of the agreement. Part-time workers will receive a $3.20/hour wage increase, which includes a $1.50 per hour wage increase upfront in the first year of the agreement.

"I'm incredibly proud of our bargaining committee for their hard work to obtain pattern wage increases to match grocery workers across Canada, improved pensions, job protection, and growth of full-time positions," says Local 414 President Gord Currie.

The new collective agreement also includes an increase in employer pension contributions, the creation of new full-time positions and a provision that no workers will be laid off as a direct result of the implementation of self-serve checkouts.

"As Canadian grocers continue to expand their discount-banner store footprint across Canada, our union is adapting its bargaining strategy to meet workers' needs, fighting hard for fair wages and good, family-supporting jobs while also improving job protections during an era of increased automation," added Payne.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Paul Whyte at [email protected] or 647-549-6546 (cell)