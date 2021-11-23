Food Banks Canada Launches Second-Annual Winter Charity Campaign with SkipTheDishes

This Giving Tuesday, SkipTheDishes will donate $1 for every order placed on the Skip network for its second annual campaign with Food Banks Canada, in addition to $100,000 donation-matching commitment

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Food Banks Canada , which leads the country's national food bank network, is launching its second annual Winter Charity Campaign with SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest food delivery network.

On Giving Tuesday (November 30), Skip will donate $1 for every order placed on the network to Food Banks Canada. In addition, Skip is kicking off the campaign by matching all donations made to Food Banks Canada on Giving Tuesday up to $100,000, which will provide 200,000 meals to our most vulnerable neighbours across the country.

This campaign follows Skip's first Winter Charity Campaign in December 2020 which provided 732,000 meals across Canada, as well as their $1 million donation to Food Banks Canada last year. This marks the continuation of a valued partnership between the two organizations with the shared goal of creating immediate and long-term impacts on food insecurity.

"Canadians have opened their wallets and their pantries throughout the pandemic to generously support food banks across Canada," says David Armour, Interim CEO of Food Banks Canada. "We're grateful to partners like SkipThedishes who are helping us work toward our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

"We are humbled to support our neighbours across the country through our ongoing partnership with Food Banks Canada," says Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "We know Canadians are hungry to give back, and through this initiative they're able to support both their community and their favourite local restaurants at the same time."

Supporting Canadians living with hunger while raising awareness of food insecurity remains a priority for both Food Banks Canada and SkipTheDishes.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 40,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

