MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and the Yvon Lamarre Foundation are proud to officially open the Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center in Montréal. This project will house 16 young adults with autism who have significant sensory vulnerabilities and severe behavioural conditions.

The announcement was made in the presence of the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau; the Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant; City of Montréal Executive Committee Vice-Chair responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property assessment and legal affairs and Borough Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest, Benoit Dorais; the Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing, at the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Marianne Duguay; President of the Yvon Lamarre Foundation, Andrée Robert; and Vice-President of the Foundation, Catherine Lamarre.

Led by the Yvon Lamarre Foundation, this innovative housing project was completed in less than 12 months and will welcome its first residents as early as March 2025. Located on Desmarchais Boulevard, in Montréal's Le Sud-Ouest borough, the Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center includes four small four-bedroom houses and includes flexible shared spaces for meals and activities to help residents learn about independent living. The site also includes a day centre with a cafeteria and an exercise room.

This project was carried out with a budget of $12.5 million, of which over $6.5 million was provided by the Government of Canada through the Third Canada-Quebec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative and $2.8 million by the Government of Quebec as part of its partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ to create 2,250 affordable housing units in Quebec. Funds provided by many donors will enable the Yvon Lamarre Foundation to cover the down payment of close to $2 million. The City of Montréal will present a contribution of $1.1 million at the March 5th meeting of the Executive Committee. An agreement with CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, which has a minimum duration of 10 years, will cover the operating costs of accommodation services and day activities.

Toward the creation of 2,250 social or affordable housing units

Under the innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 2,250 social and affordable housing units are expected to be built by 2027. Most of the projects will be new construction, but the roadmap also includes, to a lesser extent, acquisitions of existing buildings for the purpose of renovating them and maintaining rent affordability.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves a safe and stable place where they can feel at home, but for young adults living with ASD, such spaces are often out of reach. The Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center is redefining this reality by providing 16 new units that will offer a place to live and the support these young people need to build a better future. This project is a critical step in ensuring that all young adults have a safe place to thrive."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"What a wonderful achievement! Not only is this a noble and touching project, but it was also built quickly and well. The Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center is opening its doors to residents who will find an environment adapted to their needs. This project is a testament to the ability of every player in the housing sector to find solutions to the housing gaps that we all want to address, particularly for vulnerable populations. Congratulations to the community behind this project and to the leaders of the Yvon Lamarre Foundation, who were able to mobilize players in the sector."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center is an excellent example of how adapted housing can transform the lives of people living with autism spectrum disorder. Through collaboration between governments, the private sector and the community, we are able to deliver solutions that truly improve quality of life for these individuals and their families."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"Promising and collaborative initiatives like this one offer the City of Montréal a way to address the enormous social challenges related to housing. Not only does the Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center address the urgent need for supervised housing for people living with autism spectrum disorder, but it was also able to get built rapidly by mobilizing a wide range of partners. This is, without a doubt, a model and inspiring project, and we would like to commend the efforts and unwavering dedication of the project's organizers. I am proud to see this exceptional living environment open its doors today."

Benoit Dorais, City of Montréal Executive Committee Vice-Chair responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property assessment and legal affairs and Borough Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest



"This project demonstrates our commitment to help build affordable housing for all types of clients in a space where we have been active for over 30 years. Together with the Government of Quebec, we are taking decisive action to deliver housing quickly, at sustainably affordable prices. I would like to commend the drive shown by the Yvon Lamarre Foundation's team, which succeeded in mobilizing a number of partners around this important project."

Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"With this new Centre, the Yvon Lamarre Foundation is working to transform the way we design housing for people with autism spectrum disorder living with significant sensory vulnerabilities and severe behavioural conditions. Thanks to the strong support of our federal and provincial contributors and that of our donors, in addition our 40 years of experience in housing for people with intellectual disabilities or autism, we have been able to complete, today, this ambitious, innovative and unique project that will provide housing for 16 young adults with autism. The integration of a day centre into the building allows us not only to complement the services that will be offered to residents, but also to welcome other young adults with autism from the Montréal community."

Andrée Robert, President of the Yvon Lamarre Foundation

Highlights:

The Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center draws on research in neuroscience, psychology and architecture to offer an environment that promotes the stability, independence and growth of its residents. Perfectly integrated into its urban landscape, the building combines a distinctive character with respect for the historic character of the neighbourhood. Inside, spaces are carefully laid out to create a relaxing atmosphere, with fluid transitions and reduced sensory demand. Natural materials, soft textures and muted colours reduce overstimulation while creating a stable and reassuring environment characterized by clarity.





Sustainability is at the heart of the design of the BCZ-certified (zero-carbon building) Lise and Yvon Lamarre Center, with strategies that encourage eco-responsibility and improve well-being. The use of low-emission finishes improves air quality, while highly energy-efficient systems, an optimized building envelope, water-efficient landscaping and vegetation that mitigates heat islands minimize the project's environmental footprint.





List of donors:



Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, Fonds du Grand Mouvement Desjardins and, by order of amount donated: Andrée Robert and Jacques Chartrand , Sandra and Alain Bouchard Foundation, National Bank of Canada , Famille Labadie , Molson Foundation, Louis-Marie Beaulieu Foundation, Lemay Architecte, J. A. DeSève Foundation, Luc Maurice , Pomerleau Foundation.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housingcanada.ca/logement for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with industry leaders to strategically invest in profitable real estate projects. It supports the start of real estate projects in Quebec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, and it favours an ESG (environmental, social and governance) approach to development leading to environmentally responsible projects. As of June 30, 2024, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ had 31 real estate projects under development or construction valued at $5.1 billion; 83 buildings under management; and 5.0 million square feet of industrial land to be developed. Its investments in social, community and affordable projects totalled $355 million. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

About the Yvon Lamarre Foundation

The Yvon Lamarre Foundation, which has been in operation since 1983, aims to assist families who face a shortage of residential services for their adult children. Its mission is to promote the social integration of people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism spectrum disorder, and to support families by providing housing for their adult children with special needs. It currently has 27 residences in various neighbourhoods on the Island of Montréal that serve around 160 residents with an intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder with or without a physical disability.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, [email protected]