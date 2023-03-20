QUÉBEC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Forty-One initiatives from every region of Quebec's northern territory will receive nearly $4.2 million as part of this funding round from the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN).

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Ms. Maïté Blanchette Vézina, made the announcement today. The financial aid will contribute to meeting priority needs that northern communities have identified.

These projects represent a total investment of nearly $11.9 million North of the 49th parallel.

Among the forty-one selected projects, twenty-five will be undertaken in the Côte-Nord region, one in the northern part of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and fifteen in Nord-du-Québec nine in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James and six in Nunavik. The complete list of selected initiatives is available on the Société du Plan Nord webpage.

Quote:

« I am very pleased to witness the dynamism and creativity of Northern organizations and entrepreneurs. Since the launch of our government's Northern Action Plan in December 2020, the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques will have enabled 138 projects initiated by the regional stakeholders to move forward. It translates into investments of nearly $38 million North of the 49th parallel. »

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

« We are pleased to announce this investment of $4.2 million North of the 49th parallel as part of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques. We are confident that these projects will positively impact local communities and the province as a whole. We thank all participants for their commitment to the North and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.»

Patrick Beauchesne, President and CEO of the Société du Plan Nord

Highlights :

The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN), which has just concluded its fourth call for projects, is part of the gouvernement du Québec's 2020-2023 Nordic Action Plan (20-23 NAP). The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the 20-23 NAP, is the lead agency overseeing this program. The fund has a total budget of $12.7 million .

Thirty-five funded projects fall under FIN Section A, while six are under FIN Section B.

FIN Section A, « Community development and environmental conservation», aims to support and promote projects that foster:

development and well-being in northern communities;



environmental protection and biodiversity conservation;



the development of the northern territory and the vitality of communities there;



the capacity to act of northern communities.

FIN Section B, « Northern entrepreneurial initiatives», aims to support and promote projects that foster:

development and well-being in northern communities;



environmental protection and biodiversity conservation;



the development of the northern territory and the vitality of communities there;



the capacity to act of northern communities.

The 20-23 NAP reflects the priorities identified by Northern Quebec stakeholders. It seeks to provide relevant communities with the tools they need to invest in their territory fully. The gouvernement du Québec will invest $778.6 million , or over half the total amount provided for in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents living and working north of the 49th parallel. Twenty gouvernement du Québec departments and agencies drafted the 20-23 NAP's 49 actions.

From a sustainable development perspective, the Société du Plan Nord's mission is to contribute to the integrated, coherent development of Québec's northern territory in keeping with the government's orientations and in collaboration with the representatives of the regions and the Aboriginal nations concerned and the private sector.

