MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Fondaction is investing in Diex Research (DIEX) to support the company's expansion into new clinical trial sites, as well as the diversification of its service offerings, and the broadening of its therapeutic areas.

This investment aligns with Fondaction's health and wellness theme, which aims to support initiatives that have a tangible impact on access to care, therapeutic innovation, and the quality of life in the communities.

Clinical trials are a critical step in the research, development, and approval of new treatments. With an aging population, Canada has a strong interest in promoting clinical research to better meet the growing demand for innovative treatments. Canada is one of the most active countries in clinical research globally and is recognized for the quality of its research environment and efficiency in regulatory matters.

"Fondaction believes it is essential to support a Quebec-based company that strengthens the health system's supply chain and promotes patient access to innovative health solutions," said Alain Longpré, Deputy Chief, Impact and Sustainable Investments at Fondaction. "This support reflects our commitment to the sustainability and growth of local innovation-driven players, especially at a pivotal moment in their development."

"This support from Fondaction comes at a key moment for DIEX. It allows us to accelerate the expansion of our proximity-based research model, enhance our offerings, and make clinical research even more accessible to patients across Canada," said Suzie Talbot, President and Founder of Diex Recherche. "Together, we are helping build a future where health innovation is accessible, locally rooted, and impactful for our communities. We don't just keep up with the pace – we redefine the standards"

Since 2006, DIEX has offered recognized expertise in numerous research areas, including cardiovascular health, women's health, cognitive health, and the prevention of diseases and infections. Its advanced operational know-how ensures scientific rigor in protocols, study efficiency, and patient safety. The company collaborates with several industry leaders such as Pfizer, Moderna, GSK, and Merck on internationally led projects.

DIEX works closely with many physician-researchers across Quebec, facilitating the recruitment of participants and enabling more patients to access innovative treatments. These patients can then benefit from the latest medical advances in a setting that complements the care offered in the public health system.

Based in Sherbrooke, the company currently operates six clinical trial sites across Quebec. Its geographic coverage improves access to these types of care for populations outside the province's major urban centers, including those in Estrie, Lanaudière (Joliette), and Mauricie (Trois-Rivières). Its activities also make research more accessible to Quebec physicians and help ensure new treatments become available to the province's population.

About DIEX

Founded in 2006, Diex Research is a Quebec-based company specializing in clinical research, with locations in Sherbrooke, Quebec City, Victoriaville, Joliette, and Trois-Rivières. With a team of over 150 healthcare professionals, DIEX provides rigorous and compassionate support to each participant. The company stands out for its expertise in several therapeutic areas, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, migraines, cognitive health, pulmonary diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and more. Each clinical trial is conducted according to high standards of quality and ethics, allowing participants to access innovative treatments at no cost while contributing to scientific advancement. By bringing science closer to the community, Diex Research is committed to improving tomorrow's health through clinical research.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for almost 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4B in net assets, as at May 31 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduces inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Fondaction

Source: Marie-Christine Fiset, Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Relations, Fondaction, 514 525-5505, ext. 1030, [email protected]