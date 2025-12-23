Highlights of the 6‑month period ended November 30, 2025

Share value of $17.45, up $0.75 from the value established following the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025

Shareholder return of 4.5% for the 6‑month period

Compound shareholder returns: 4.3% over 1 year; 5.2% over 3 years; 4.4% over 5 years and 5.5% over 10 years, excluding tax credits

Comprehensive income of $183.6M for the 6‑month period

Net assets reached $4.28B on November 30, 2025, up $238.9M or 5.9% from $4.04B as at May 31, 2025

225,515 shareholders, compared to 225,451 as at May 31, 2025

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Fondaction announces that as of today, its share value is set at $17.45. This represents an increase of $0.75. For the 6‑month period ended November 30, 2025, shareholder return was 4.5% and return over the last 12 months was 4.3%. Share value following the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 was $16.70.

"At Fondaction, we firmly believe that the most resilient and successful companies in the long run are those that prioritize sustainable development in their strategy. Our results confirm that it's possible to make investments that generate positive social and environmental impacts without compromising on returns. In so doing, we balance the needs and values of our shareholders, putting their savings to work to transform the economy," says Geneviève Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fondaction.

Fondaction's annual compound shareholder returns are 4.3% over 1 year, 5.2% over 3 years, 4.4% over 5 years and 5.5% over 10 years, calculated based on the variation of the share value between its value at the start of each indicated period and the value of $17.45 as at November 30, 2025. These returns do not take into account tax credits that could be granted to taxpayers when subscribing to Fondaction shares, subject to their eligibility.

For the 6‑month period ended November 30, 2025, the gross return generated by development capital investments was 4.3% and the gross return generated by other investments was 7.1%.

As Geneviève Morin points out, "In an economic climate marked by increased uncertainty, companies in which we invest particularly appreciate having a financial partner that is present, proactive and patient, and that supports them in strengthening their capacity to innovate, adapt and diversify."

Total operating expense ratio was 1.16% for the 6‑month period ended November 30, 2025, compared to 1.09% for the 6‑month period ended November 30, 2024.

Net assets increased by 5.9% over the 6‑month period, rising to $4.28B as at November 30, 2025. On November 30, 2025, Fondaction had 225,515 shareholders, compared to 225,451 as at May 31, 2025.

Share issuance of the 6‑month period totalled $179.2M, compared with $190.6M as at November 30, 2024. Redemptions and purchases by agreement of shares during the 6‑month period totalled $123.8M, compared with $108.0M as at November 30, 2024.

Each shareholder rate of return indicated represents the historical annual compound total rate of return including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends, as applicable, and does not take into account income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced the return. The rate of return serves only to illustrate the effects of the historic growth rate and is not intended to reflect any future share values or the return on an investment in the shares. There are ongoing costs associated with owning shares in an investment fund. Fondaction shares are not guaranteed. They are an investment whose value and performance will fluctuate, and past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Before investing, please read the prospectus at fondaction.com/a-propos/prospectus.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for almost 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4.25B in net assets, as at November 30, 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Fondaction

Marie-Christine Fiset, Senior Advisor, Communication and Public Relations, Fondaction, [email protected]