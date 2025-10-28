MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - To promote energy efficiency in small and mid-sized buildings, which until now have been underserved by the industry, Fondaction and BDC are supporting Strato Automation (Strato) and the deployment of its innovative solutions that contribute positively to building decarbonization.

In 2019, the final report of Canada's Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance concluded that "deep building retrofits are one of the most cost-effective ways to improve Canada's carbon footprint and climate resilience." However, improving the energy performance of the sector largely depends on expanding automation and control solutions to a greater number of buildings.

In North America, only 13% of mid-sized buildings are equipped with building management systems (BMS). This segment of the market is often overlooked by large energy efficiency companies because their solutions are considered too costly and complex by building owners.

Strato's user-friendly solutions, designed for buildings of 75,000 square feet and under, minimize operating costs and address an industry gap by democratizing access to BMS.

Strato offers a suite of smart and connected control solutions, including the OPENSTAT for HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) systems in commercial and institutional buildings. The Montreal-based company also provides a software platform, OCN+, to analyze building data and enable digitalization, among other capabilities.

Together, these solutions not only connect and optimize systems but also analyze energy data to reduce operating costs and carbon emissions.

A Triple Impact: Efficiency, Cost, and Climate

According to Alain Longpré, Deputy Head of Impact and Sustainable Investments, "Strato offers an innovative, accessible solution that is perfectly aligned with Fondaction's values. By facilitating energy automation in small and medium-sized buildings, the company makes a tangible contribution to the ecological transition while generating positive economic impacts."

According to Alexandre Leclerc, Senior Director, Growth & Transition Capital – Technology Industry at BDC, "Strato's technology enables SME owners to increase the energy efficiency of their buildings, which makes their business more competitive. These are exactly the kinds of companies that create tangible impact and that BDC wants to support as a development bank."

A Response to Energy and Regulatory Challenges

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, buildings account for 42% of annual global CO₂ emissions, with 27% related to their operation. This issue of energy overconsumption is amplified by population growth and the electrification of transportation. It represents a major challenge for governments, who in the near future, will have to implement stricter regulatory constraints in real estate, an approach already adopted by the State of New York.

For the company's CEO, Frédéric Séguin, "Tighter regulations on energy efficiency and the collective need to reduce carbon emissions are driving BMS adoption. Our OCN+ platform removes traditional barriers for small and mid-sized buildings, positioning Strato for long-term leadership in this market segment."

About Fondaction

A forerunner for almost 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4B in net assets, as at May 31, 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

About BDC: 80 Years as Canada's Entrepreneurs' Bank

BDC is a trusted partner for SME owners seeking the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and address today's major challenges. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of capital solutions to support the growth of Canada's most innovative companies. As Canada's development bank, BDC continually evolves; wherever Canada's entrepreneurs are, and whatever the economy's needs may be, BDC is there to help them beat the odds. This commitment has held true for 80 years. Our financing and investments in fiscal year 2025 are expected to add an estimated $25 billion to Canada's GDP over the next five years. BDC ranks among Canada's Top 100 Employers and Best Diversity Employers. In 2013, it became the first financial institution in Canada to earn B Corp certification. For more information on BDC products and services, and to access free tools, templates, and articles, visit bdc.ca or follow BDC on social media.

About Strato

Strato Automation is a leading manufacturer of building automation systems. Its products are designed to facilitate digitalization, optimize operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, while improving occupant comfort. Strato Automation provides advanced, integrated automation solutions that are easy to use by stakeholders in residential and commercial properties (retail, OEMs, education, healthcare, hospitality, condos, etc). To enhance energy efficiency and simplify operations, Strato Automation offers customizable and configurable products and services for HVAC, lighting control, and much more. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

