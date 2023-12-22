Highlights of the 6-month period ended November 30, 2023

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Fondaction announces that as of today, its share value is set at $15.24. This represents an increase of $0.14. For the 6-month period ended November 30, 2023, shareholder return was 0.9% and return over the last 12 months was 1.6%. Share value following the 6-month period ended May 31, 2023 was $15.10.

"From the beginning, Fondaction has been driven by the belief that finance can be a powerful, positive and sustainable lever for transformation. Fondaction's strategy is based on the belief that the most resilient companies over the long term are those that first integrate a broader approach to risks and opportunities, and that contribute to the positive transformation of the economy. This is all the more important in light of geopolitical uncertainties and rising interest rates," points out Geneviève Morin, President and CEO of Fondaction.

Fondaction's annual compound shareholder returns are 1.6% over 1 year, 2.7% over 3 years, 5.2% over 5 years and 4.6% over 10 years, calculated based on the variation of the share value between its value at the start of each indicated period and the value of $15.24 as at November 30, 2023. These returns do not take into account tax credits that could be granted to taxpayers when subscribing to Fondaction shares, subject to their eligibility.

For the 6-month period ended November 30, 2023, the gross return generated by development capital investments was 0.8% and the gross return generated by other investments was 3.5%.

Total operating expense ratio was at 1.17% for the 6-month period ended November 30, 2023, compared to 0.99% for the 6-month period ended November 30, 2022.

Net assets increased by 4.7% over the 6-month period, rising to $3.25B as at November 30, 2023.

On November 30, 2023, Fondaction had 217,888 shareholders, 1.4% more than on May 31, 2023.

Share issuance totalled $211.2M, compared with $221.9M as at November 30, 2022. Redemptions and purchases by agreement of shares totalled $85.4M, compared with $75.0M as at November 30, 2022.

Each shareholder rate of return indicated represents the historical annual compounded total rate of return including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends, as applicable, and does not take into account income taxes payable by any shareholder that would have reduced the return. The rate of return serves only to illustrate the effects of the historic growth rate and is not intended to reflect any future share values or the return on an investment in the shares. There are ongoing costs associated with owning shares in an investment fund. Fondaction shares are not guaranteed. They are an investment whose value and performance will fluctuate, and past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Before investing, please read the prospectus at fondaction.com/prospectus.php.

