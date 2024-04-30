Follow-up on capture operations and placement in a holding facility of Gaspésie mountain caribou

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) carried out capture operations and placement in a holding facility of Gaspésie mountain caribou from February 19 to 27, 2024.

Thirteen (13) adult caribou were captured, of which 10 were female and three were males. Among these females, three had been captured in 2023. The MELCCFP is satisfied with this complex operation that required deploying highly specialized teams. The professionalism and technical knowledge of the ministry's biologists, veterinarians and technicians contributed to the success of the operation.

Although they are still in an acclimation period, the caribou are doing well. Experienced staff are on site at all times to monitor the caribou's acclimation to captivity. The pregnancy status of the females will be determined by hormonal analyses carried out on collected samples. A report on births by Val-d'Or, Charlevoix and Gaspésie caribou in the holding facilities will be published once all of the females have given birth, at the beginning of July 2024.

The MELCCFP requests cooperation from the media and the public and reminds everyone of the importance of following the rules in place for safety and to preserve tranquillity for the animals. In order to keep disturbances to a minimum, access to the sites is strictly reserved for authorized staff who are responsible for ensuring management of the holding facilities and monitoring the caribou. The aim of keeping the caribou in the holding facilities is to ensure the protection of the at-risk populations by temporarily sheltering them from predators, while awaiting habitat conditions that promote their self-sustainability.

Associated links:

To learn about the situation of caribou in Québec. (French only)

Source and information:

Media relations

Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

[email protected]

Tel.: 418 521-3991

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs