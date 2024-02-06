MONTRÉAL, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The eagerly awaited annual gathering of nautical enthusiasts is approaching: the Montréal International Boat Show will open its doors from February 8 to 11, 2024, for its 23rd edition at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. This significant event, organized by Nautisme Québec , promises a total immersion.

Dive into the nautical world

Follow the wave to the event of the year: the Montréal International Boat Show from February 8 to 11, 2024 at the Palais des congrès

Immerse yourself in the only French-language exhibition dedicated exclusively to the nautical world in Canada. Get ready for a unique and educational experience with exceptional boats, innovative accessories, cutting-edge technologies, Canadian novelties, and many other surprises.

Whether you're looking for thrills, a family moment on a pontoon, an unforgettable fishing trip, a wake surf boat, a personal watercraft, a cruiser, or information on sailing to venture out on the water, there's something for every taste and practice.

World-class exhibitors and an enriching program

Explore more than 80 exhibitors on the boat show map . Visitors can benefit from expert advice for their next investment. But that's not all: dive into the dedicated Market Place sections with clever accessories and products to maintain and enhance every water outing. At the center of the Montréal international boat show, a stage hosts a series of 25 stimulating and diverse conferences. To check the schedule: salondubateau.com.

New and innovative features that will amaze you

At the heart of this nautical adventure, discover the magnificent boats that will make the Show shine. See exclusive unveilings and new Canadian products, such as the Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV wakeboat presented by Aqua Sport Marine, and Nautique Paragon 2024 presented by SportMarine.ca . Quebec manufacturer Princecraft will be showing off its all-new "affordable" Vectra 23 WRL pontoon boat for the first time in Quebec, and will be offering AVATOR electric-powered pontoons from Mercury marine . The show will welcome Vision Marine Technologies , holder of the world record for the fastest electric boat at 116 MPH. The event will also highlight newcomers to Quebec, including the Harmo electric motor and the F350 from Yamaha .

Discover the Audi Aerofoil E-Tron electric surfboard, exclusively distributed in Quebec by Ecosurf Canada, the Defyen boards that offer the opportunity to practice eSurf or eFoil with the same board, and the aquatic bikes from Red Shark Bikes , and much more to prepare your summer. The show is proud to welcome the Ohana Sailing Agency , which has just won the Canadian dealership for Excess catamarans .

With such a diverse range of offerings, it's the opportunity to dive into the exciting world of nautical sports, where technology, design, and adventure converge. The Montréal international boat show promises you an immersive and unforgettable nautical experience!

Book your tickets now on the official website salondubateau.com . In 2024, I'm on board!

This show is brought to you by our major partners Desjardins* and Aviva for your financing and insurance solutions. We would like to thank all our partners for helping to make this edition a memorable experience.

Show Schedule:

February 8, 2024: 11 am to 9 pm

February 9, 2024: 11 am to 9 pm

February 10, 2024: 10 am to 8 pm

February 11, 2024: 10 am to 5 pm

Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal: 1001 place Jean Paul Riopelle, Montréal Québec H2Z 1H2

ABOUT NAUTISME QUÉBEC

Nautisme Québec is a non-profit organization recognized as a tourism industry association by the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec. We bring together, support and represent the entire Quebec boating and pleasure sector. We support and defend our members in the various spheres of boating safety, nautical tourism and sustainable development. As promoter of the Salon international du bateau de Montréal 2024, the Fête du nautisme and the Bateau à flot experience, we are at the heart of the promotion of boating in Quebec.

27 years of experience serving the boating industry;

140 member companies in all sectors of the boating industry;

20 000 boating subscribers.

*ABOUT DESJARDINS GROUP

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada.

For further information: Press Contact: Alexa Bato, [email protected], Nautisme Québec, Cell: (438) 466-4819