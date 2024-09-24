MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Nautisme Québec, promoter of the event, is proud to announce the 2024 edition of the Bateau à flot de Montréal presented by AVIVA. Boating enthusiasts and water sports enthusiasts are in for a must-see event this fall: the Bateau à flot de Montréal! From September 26 to 29, 2024, the Jacques-Cartier Basin, in the heart of Montreal's Old Port, will be transformed into a veritable paradise for enthusiasts.

Exclusive boats and live trials

Bateau à flot de Montréal 2024 (CNW Group/Nautisme Québec)

For four days, Bateau à flot de Montréal will offer an exceptional experience, with nearly 100 boats to visit on the water, ranging from cruisers and luxury yachts, to pontoons, personal watercraft, sports boats, fishing boats and wakesurfers. This edition will also highlight the latest innovations, exclusives and trends in the boating world. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover these novelties through trials on the St. Lawrence River, offering an exclusive preview of their future craft.

What's new! Enjoy the ''Discover Boating'' experience on the St. Lawrence River throughout the event, powered by YAMAHA Motors Canada to discover the ease of boating.

Exclusive: we're proud to announce that several models will be making their debut at Bateau à flot. You'll be able to discover the new Yamaha Waverunner Jet Blaster 2025 watercraft, presented for the first time in Canada, exclusively here in Montreal. Princecraft's all-new Sport 188 will also be previewed. Marine 360 will present to the public for the first time the Absolute 48 Coupé, the Aquila 54, the Absolute Navetta 58, and the Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin. These unique presentations offer an exceptional opportunity to discover these new models.

A rich and varied program

Self-guided boat tours: explore some one hundred models and different brands.

explore some one hundred models and different brands. Boating products and services booths : discover everything you need for your boating adventures.

: discover everything you need for your boating adventures. End-of-season discounts : take advantage of exclusive discounts on many boats.

: take advantage of exclusive discounts on many boats. Boat trials : test the model you're interested in before you buy.

: test the model you're interested in before you buy. Discover Boating Experience: offered by YAMAHA Motors Canada, with free trials on the St. Lawrence River for all visitors.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the passion of boating in the heart of Montreal.

Event times:

Thursday, September 26 : 1pm to 5pm (VIP and media)

: (VIP and media) Friday, September 27 : 11am to 6pm

: Saturday, September 28 : 9am to 6pm

: Sunday, September 29 : 9am to 4pm (doors will close 30 minutes before closing time)

Rates :

18 years and over: $15 , taxes included.

, taxes included. Free admission for children and Nautisme Québec boating members.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit our website: https://www.nautismequebec.com/bateau-a-flot-de-mtl-2/

ABOUT NAUTISME QUÉBEC

Nautisme Québec is a non-profit organization recognized as a tourism industry association by the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec. We bring together, support and represent the entire nautical and pleasure boating sector in Quebec. We support and defend our members in the various spheres of boating safety, nautical tourism and sustainable development. As promoter of the Montreal Boat Show, the Fête du nautisme and the Bateau à flot experience, we are at the heart of the promotion of boating in Quebec.

27 years of experience serving the boating industry,

140 member companies in all sectors of the boating industry,

20,000 boating subscribers.

Press contact: Alexa Bato, C : (438) 466-4819 - [email protected]