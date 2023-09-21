TIOHTIÀ:KE, MONTREAL, QC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) unveiled its new program for Indigenous and non-Indigenous economic leaders. To be offered starting in the 2024 winter, this executive training program is the fruit of a close collaboration with the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission (FNQLEDC).

First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) (CNW Group/First Nations Executive Education (FNEE))

FNEE, which has distinguished itself through the co-creation and the co-diffusion of all its programs, makes its training modules available in several formats. In the new Hélène Desmarais Building in downtown Montreal, in First Nations communities throughout Quebec, and online. The program for economic leaders offers participants training content at the executive level, professional support, and an environment of sharing and networking that fosters the emergence of economic development projects among Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons.

The unveiling of the 6th FNEE program took place on September 20 and 21 at the 4th edition of the First Nations and Quebec Regional Economic Circle in the community of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam on the North Shore. Organized by the Société de Développement Économique Uashat mak Mani-Utenam (SDEUM), this important event is an opportunity to bring together the North Shore's Indigenous and non-Indigenous business community, elected officials from the Innu and Naskapi nations, and municipal representatives from the region.

Citations:

"First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) is a good example of an economic reconciliation project that is currently proving its worth. With the 'Economic Leaders – Grand Circle' program, we want to give a chance to Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants to work together in tandem to concretize their own development project and to benefit from all the FNEE resources," said Mickel Robertson, the director general of the FNQLEDC.

"This new program for First Nations and non-Indigenous economic leaders meets the needs of this particular clientele. In announcing it as part of the regional Economic Circle, FNEE strengthens its position as an institution actively working with the movement to empower First Nations that has been underway in recent years," emphasizes lawyer Ken Rock, the director general of the SDEUM and the director of entrepreneurial initiatives at FNEE.

"In Quebec, we see an increased vitality in Indigenous economic development. This notion, which is tied to sustainable development and a respect for the capacity of our lands to provide us with the wealth necessary to improve our living conditions, is an important First Nations value. An event like the Regional Economic Circle in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam plays a role in this rise and makes it possible to consolidate the relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous economic leaders. FNEE is proud to contribute to this event, which has a socioeconomic impact, by joining in as a partner in a networking luncheon," concludes Manon Jeannotte, the director and co-initiator of FNEE.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONS EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

First Nations Executive Education (FNEE), propelled by Executive Education HEC Montréal, is a business school for and by First Nations that offers qualified university training in short programs in Indigenous communities, online, and in Montreal.

The goal is to strengthen the competencies of leaders by combining ancestral knowledge with the best contemporary management practices. Several training programs are offered to elected officials, administrators, managers, and entrepreneurs, and there is also a leadership program specifically developed for Indigenous women.

Other clienteles can be added, in particular the young people who will be the next generation of leaders.

A unique initiative, FNEE brings together professors from HEC Montréal and instructors from First Nations.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE EDUCATION HEC MONTRÉAL

For 70 years, Executive Education HEC Montréal has been there to foster the growth individuals and organizations, training more than 9,000 people every year.

Ranked 1st in Quebec and 4th in Canada in the Financial Times' prestigious Executive Education 2023 ranking, Executive Education offers more than 100 short-term classroom, online and in-company programs.

Part of UNICON, the largest international consortium of business schools in the field of executive education, with 115 members in more than 30 countries, it is located in the new HEC Montréal building in downtown Montreal since fall 2023.

SOURCE First Nations Executive Education (FNEE)