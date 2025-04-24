Strategic Expertise at the Heart of First Nations Training Initiatives for First Nations Leaders

Tiohtià:ke, MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) is proud to announce that Ghislain Picard, newly appointed Associate Professor at HEC Montréal, will also play a key role in the school's recognition, outreach and strategic development, while continuing his commitment to First Nations rights. His appointment to the position of Associate Professor, along with his greater involvement in FNEE, will enable a wider audience in the business community to benefit from his vast experience and expertise on both the historical and current issues facing Indigenous peoples.

"Ghislain Picard is a giant of modern Québec history. Throughout his career, he has worked tirelessly for the self-determination of First Nations, focusing on sustainable economic development and respectful partnerships with Québec economic players. In this way, he has helped pave the way for genuine economic reconciliation. His commitment to HEC Montréal, and more specifically to FNEE, is a major asset that will strengthen the voice of First Nations both within our institution and in the Québec economic ecosystem as a whole," says Ken Rock, co-initiator of FNEE and co-lead of the Economic Reconciliation program.

Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL) from 1992 to 2025, Ghislain Picard is recognized for his leading role in representing Indigenous communities and his involvement in First Nations governance. Since the creation of FNEE, he has actively contributed to its development and influence.

As a new Associate Professor at HEC Montréal and chairman of FNEE Advisory Committee, Ghislain Picard consolidates his long-standing commitment to training First Nations leaders and defending their rights. This appointment reaffirms his commitment to the development of skills and self-determination in Indigenous communities, while fostering greater dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples on crucial issues.

"I'm taking on this new role as a natural extension of my professional career. During my mandate, I hope to contribute to the emergence of a strong next generation of leaders, rooted in Indigenous values. FNEE is undoubtedly a significant step forward in training First Nations leaders, and I am honoured to be able to contribute further to its impact. Our communities need tools, knowledge and spaces to assert their governance. This is what we will continue to build together. Knowledge is a powerful lever for self-determination, and FNEE is an essential part of this transformation," says Ghislain Picard.

Propelled by HEC Montréal's Executive Education, FNEE is a management school for and by First Nations, offering short, certified university courses in communities, online and in Montréal. Its aim is to strengthen leaders' skills by combining traditional knowledge with best practices in contemporary management. This one-of-a-kind school brings together HEC Montréal faculty and First Nations facilitators to offer programs in Governance, Entrepreneurship, Management, Economic Reconciliation, Women Leadership and Next Generation.

