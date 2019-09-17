Flinks launches data enrichment tool Attributes, so financial services providers can harness the power of transactional data

"Open banking allows consumers to share their data more easily, but it's only the first step. More data does not automatically equate with better value: financial businesses need to be equipped in order to understand their clients' data and extract that value," said Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, Founder & CEO of Flinks. "Attributes addresses this major pain point with a breakthrough in data enhancement and dynamic categorization. Moving away from static data categorization, Attributes enables banks and fintechs to apply complex transformations to transactional data and return simple responses acting as insights to feed models or allow analysts to make more informed decisions."

"Attributes provides a set of transformative data tools to make sense of transactional data. Use cases include risk modeling, fraud prevention, income detection in lending, as well as customer segmentation and more," said Joseph Hargreaves, Data Intelligence Product Manager at Flinks. "The use of advanced machine learning models in our data labeling allows for extreme accuracy in categorization, making transformations even more precise. By utilizing Flinks' ability to create complex combinations of data, imagination is the only limiting factor to what data attributes a business can generate."

Attributes are currently available as basic packages for Credit Risk modeling, Fraud Prevention, and Income Detection for turnkey implementation. Attributes is also offered as custom-built packages for complex use cases.

About Flinks

Flinks is a leading data company that empowers businesses to provide better financial services to consumers. Flinks helps banks & fintechs connect users with services they'll love, enrich their financial data and utilize it. Founded in 2016, out of Montreal, Canada, Flinks is trusted by hundreds of world-class companies, helping them improve their digital experiences, build better products and optimize their processes, paving the way for the future of finance. For more information, visit flinks.io

Related links: https://flinks.io/

SOURCE Flinks

For further information: Media Contact: Simon Wahl, Flinks, swahl@flinksio, (514) 710-7898