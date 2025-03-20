Flinks Partners with Koxa to Expand ERP Connectivity for Canadian Financial Institutions

MONTREAL, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Flinks, a leading provider of open banking and financial data connectivity solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Koxa, a leading ERP-banking provider specializing in treasury and commercial banking integrations. This collaboration will empower Canadian financial institutions with enhanced access to bank feeds and streamline direct, secure connections with large ERP platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Workday, and Sage.

Through this partnership, Koxa becomes Flinks' preferred large ERP connectivity partner, providing a seamless bridge between commercial banks and ERPs to support more sophisticated financial management capabilities. Flinks will leverage its robust connections across Canadian financial institutions to facilitate the integration of Koxa's Treasury Gateway platform into its network.

Key benefits of the partnership to financial institutions



Broadened ERP integration support: Flinks' financial institution partners can take advantage of the expanded ERP options to provide seamless integration and reconciliation to their clients

Flinks' financial institution partners can take advantage of the expanded ERP options to provide seamless integration and reconciliation to their clients Enhanced ERP connectivity: Koxa will utilize Flinks' established bank connections via a secure 2-legged OAuth protocol, enabling banks to offer more efficient data APIs for corporate clients.

Koxa will utilize Flinks' established bank connections via a secure 2-legged OAuth protocol, enabling banks to offer more efficient data APIs for corporate clients. Expanded data access: The collaboration will introduce new data fields, offering richer financial insights through Koxa's synchronous API calls to Flinks' infrastructure.

"Partnering with Koxa allows us to extend our capabilities and deliver more comprehensive data solutions to Canadian financial institutions," said Julien D. Cousineau, CEO of Flinks. "We both recognize the challenges corporate teams face with reconciliation. This partnership helps deliver streamlined, accurate tools for banks to serve enterprise and mid-market clients better."

"Koxa has long planned to enter the Canadian market. Partnering with Flinks and their leading bank network creates the perfect opportunity for us to expand ERP-banking with Canadian banks," said Koxa co-founder, CTO and Canadian citizen Camellia George.

This partnership represents the next stage in both companies' commitment to advancing open banking solutions that drive innovation, foster greater financial transparency, and deliver superior services to businesses across Canada.

About Flinks

Flinks is a leader in financial data connectivity and open banking, empowering financial institutions and fintechs to access, enrich, and utilize financial data to deliver personalized, innovative services to their customers. Trusted by leading organizations across Canada, Flinks is at the forefront of driving progress and innovation in the financial services industry. Learn more at flinks.com.

About Koxa

Koxa's Treasury Gateway platform connects banks to their corporate treasury clients, letting clients bank directly from inside their ERP. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's online treasury portal directly into the user's ERP or accounting software. With Koxa, corporate accounting teams can (i) submit, approve, and release payments, (ii) track payment status and auto-reconcile settled payments, and (iii) pull statement and other reporting data without having to leave their ERP. Visit www.koxa.io for more information.

