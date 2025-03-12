Flinks Partners with Resistant AI to Introduce Advanced Document Authentication and Fraud Detection

MONTREAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Flinks, a leading financial data connectivity and open banking solution provider, announced its partnership with Resistant AI, a pioneer in AI-powered fraud detection solutions, to provide a holistic document processing and fraud detection solution to lenders across North America.

As document fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated, lenders are under pressure to ensure the authenticity of the financial documents they rely on for underwriting. The exponential rise in AI-generated forgeries and manipulated financial statements has become one of the biggest risks of financial loss and operational inefficiency. Recent data shows that 1 in 4 documents show some sign of tampering, while 1 in 50 are high-quality forgeries or template-based fabrications, many of which are easily accessible through online sources.

Through this partnership, Resistant AI's cutting-edge document forensics technology integrates into Flinks' document processing solution. This joint solution provides lenders with a holistic solution to confidently process financial documents, assess document authenticity, and gain insights into the financial health of borrowers to expedite underwriting processes while minimizing fraud.

With the combined solution, lenders can:

Gain clear, actionable verdicts for each document with detailed explanations of the risk that identifies up to 3x more fraud compared to traditional methods.

compared to traditional methods. Define custom workflows and risk thresholds to automatically approve, flag or decline documents based on business goals—reducing manual reviews by 90%.

Verify the authenticity of a wide range of document types such as bank statements, invoices, pay stubs, tax returns, void cheques, IDs, and more submitted in PDF and image formats.

"Fraud has been top of mind for our lending clients," said Julien D. Cousineau, CEO at Flinks. "We are excited to partner with Resistant AI to bring advanced document authentication to our solution suite. This partnership enhances our commitment to providing automated, reliable, and secure data solutions, allowing lenders to serve more borrowers with confidence."

"The lending industry has long been at the forefront of the battle against document fraud, but the sophistication of today's forgery tactics enabled by professional online template farms has left underwriters scrambling in the dark," said Martin Rehak, CEO at Resistant AI. "Integrating Resistant AI into Flink's document processing will give back underwriters the means to confidently assess borrowers in record time."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Flinks' commitment to empowering lenders with comprehensive tools to fully automate data processing and underwriting, reducing risk and improving operational efficiency.

About Flinks

Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is leading in financial data portability, open banking and analytics. To learn more, visit www.flinks.com

About Resistant AI

Resistant AI checks any document—from anywhere—for fraud or authenticity in seconds. Trained on over 100 million documents, our AI gives onboarding, underwriting, and risk teams bionic eyes to catch document fraud invisible to the naked eye in bank statements, utility bills, certificates of incorporation, and more. Whether it's a document you've never seen before or one in a different language, Resistant AI transforms gut-feels into confident, evidence-based decisions perfectly tuned to your risk appetite.

Customers such as Dun & Bradstreet, Payoneer, Close Brothers, PennyMac and more have experienced up to 3x less fraud, 5x faster review times, 90% automation rates—with ROI achieved in just a few months.

Make your documents Resistant today.

