Fleming College Unveils Renewal-Focused Strategic Plan

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Fleming College has released "Fleming F1rst", its new strategic plan, providing a clear vision for college renewal. The aim is to provide a compelling student experience for all learners with a focus on their chosen fields of excellence. The plan also highlights Fleming's aim to achieve operational effectiveness, ensuring a sustainable future.

There are nine priority areas of impact that will serve as the plan's focus, each with a tactical and measurable approach to achieving the goals in each area. The plan aligns with Fleming's vision statement – to be a nimble and dynamic college, leading Ontario in applied health, skilled trades education, and applied research.

"This plan is a compass, guiding our direction. There are many opportunities for growth and innovation," says Fleming's President Maureen Adamson. "We are confident that we will achieve our shared vision of excellence, opportunity, and success in our region and beyond."

The strategic plan, which was developed through comprehensive engagement with staff, students, and community partners, centres its priority areas of impact around the values that Fleming embodies – community, courage, innovation, and inclusiveness.

With a renewed focus on areas including enhancing and growing its skilled trades program portfolio, expanding applied research, and developing a leadership position in applied health education, this strategic plan positions Fleming to be an academic and community leader while ensuring the ongoing growth and success of its students.

"Central to our mission is the pursuit of innovation and excellence," notes Don Gillespie, Chair, Fleming's Board of Governors. "Through rigorous programming, leading-edge research, and experiential learning opportunities, we will empower our students with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities needed to succeed in an ever-changing world."

You can read Fleming's full strategic plan on its new microsite.

