Fleming College Hosts Conference Promoting Careers for Women in Natural Resource Sciences

PETERBOROUGH, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Break down barriers. Pursue your dreams.

Join us at Fleming College on April 1 for Fleming's annual Women in Natural Resource Sciences conference, a day-long event for women interested in exploring programs and careers in this sector.

Women in Natural Resource Sciences is designed to promote and encourage women to pursue careers in fields like Geology, Urban Forestry, Forestry, Arboriculture, Drilling and Blasting through a series of hands-on workshops.

Each workshop is led by Fleming's instructors, many of which are leading women in their fields.

Brush up on your blasting and drilling skills, learn how to operate and maintain a chainsaw or explore new heights during a tree climbing workshops. Learn about combating climate change through Urban Timber Salvage and try out the Frost Campus's sawmill.

Throughout the day there are drop-in sessions showcasing Fleming's state-of-the-art simulators and VR technology, allowing participants to get a firsthand feel for operating heavy equipment in the drilling, agriculture, and construction fields.

Women interested in pursuing a career in some of these fields can also learn about Fleming's Building Bridges program. Building Bridges addresses the gender gap in the trades sector by providing female students with mentorship, networking, and scholarship opportunities.

Women in Natural Resource Sciences takes place at Fleming's Frost Campus. The conference is free to attend and runs from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:45 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Visit here to register.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the conference. Anyone wishing to do so can email Fleming College Communications Officer Sarah Deeth at [email protected].

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 100 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni.

