Fleming College Expands Health Care Programming in Lindsay

LINDSAY, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Fleming College is bringing its highly sought-after Personal Support Worker program to Lindsay's Frost Campus this winter through a unique, state-of-the-art mobile laboratory that will help expand health care in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

There is a tremendous need for qualified personal support workers across Ontario and within the Lindsay community. The Province of Ontario estimates that it will need up to 24,000 qualified personal support workers by 2026.

Fleming College is investing in the community and Frost Campus as it works to fill the demand.

A new mobile lab will train 64 potential personal support workers using state-of-the art equipment. Over the course of two semesters, students will receive 400 hours of theory and hands-on laboratory experience, combined with 300 hours of real-life training to launch them into successful health care careers.

"This mobile laboratory allows us to conveniently bring health care training into the heart of Lindsay and the surrounding regions," said Fleming College president, Maureen Adamson. "These students will offer health care support to the local community during their placements and upon graduation."

"I am thrilled to see Fleming College taking such a proactive approach in addressing the healthcare needs of our region. The introduction of this mobile PSW lab is a game-changer for our community, providing accessible and high-quality training right here in Lindsay. This initiative will not only equip our students with valuable skills but it will ultimately enhance the overall healthcare services available locally," said Laurie Scott, MPP, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

Fleming's new mobile lab allows the college to deliver PSW training across our region without the need to renovate a physical space. The program curriculum is identical to the renowned and sought after PSW program offered at Fleming's Sutherland Campus.

The mobile PSW program will be located at Fleming's Frost Campus in the winter of 2025, with the potential to expand to other communities within our region to provide localized training for aspiring personal support workers.

Fleming College is committed to enhancing and developing high-quality healthcare programs to better serve the needs of our region. This new mobile PSW laboratory will provide PSWs in the City of Kawartha Lakes with the essential training and resources to deliver exceptional care and support to their local communities.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 100 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni.

