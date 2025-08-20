Fleming College launches new Indigenous Environmental Sciences Pathway Program

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - A new pathway program at Fleming College is opening doors for Indigenous learners interested in pursuing careers in environmental and natural resource sciences.

Launching on September 15, 2025, the Indigenous Environmental Sciences (IES) Pathway offers a supportive and accessible transition into college, with no high school diploma required for admission and no tuition costs for Indigenous students. Delivered through a combination of online and in-person classes at Fleming's Sutherand campus in Peterborough, the pathway provides a supportive, small-class learning environment designed to help students succeed.

This program reflects the college's commitment to reconciliation and education by creating an inclusive space where Indigenous learners can thrive and explore meaningful careers in environmental stewardship.

Upon successful completion, students will be eligible to enter a range of diploma and certificate programs within Fleming's School of Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences (SENRS), including:

In addition to gaining up to five transfer credits, graduates of the IES Pathway program will be well-prepared academically and supported holistically through services offered by Indigenous Student Services and Fleming's academic departments.

Applications are now open, and spaces are limited. To learn more or to apply, visit:

https://flemingcollege.ca/indigenous-environmental-sciences-pathway or contact [email protected]

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 85 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 8,500 full-time and 445 part-time students, and 95,000 alumni.

