Fleming College and Miranda Water Technologies Announce Partnership as Miranda Unveils Next-Generation Miracell® RBC

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Miranda Water Technologies (Miranda), a pioneer in wastewater and water purification solutions, announced today a new partnership with Fleming College. Together, they will develop a SmartCell Control Module to enhance Miranda's Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC), improving efficiency, sustainability, and performance in wastewater treatment.

The SmartCell Control Module will refine the Miracell® RBC's data analytics capabilities, allowing for predictive waste profiling that boosts system performance and efficiency. It will offer real-time monitoring and advanced automation designed for new installations and retrofits, increasing system reliability, reducing operational costs, and creating more consistent wastewater treatment results.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fleming College to advance our SmartCell Control technology," said Michael Skinner, CEO of Miranda Water Technologies. "By leveraging our advanced wastewater treatment systems alongside the expertise of Fleming's Centre for Applied Machine Intelligence and Integration Technologies (CAMIIT), as well as the Centre for Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies (CAWT), we are addressing a critical need for more efficient wastewater solutions. This partnership is a major step forward in driving innovation in sustainable water management, ensuring communities have smarter systems ready for future challenges."

The announcement took place at Fleming College's Kawartha Trades and Technology Centre (KTTC), a state-of-the-art facility designed to foster collaboration between industry and education in construction trades and technology. Its unique integration of theoretical instruction and hands-on experience provided the perfect backdrop for unveiling this groundbreaking partnership.

Maureen Adamson, President of Fleming College, highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Miranda Water Technologies allows Fleming College to address critical challenges while giving our students invaluable hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies. This partnership exemplifies how Fleming is shaping the future of technology needed for sustainable, resilient communities."

Located at Fleming College's Peterborough campus, CAMIIT was established in 2020 and has rapidly grown as a regional leader in advanced technologies research and development. Driving innovation by helping industry partners develop and advance solutions, CAMIIT's research enhances real-time monitoring, data processing, system efficiency, and optimizes operations for informed decision-making.

Fleming College's CAWT hosts an impressive suite of analytical instruments, accredited facilities, and a team of expert researchers dedicated to water and wastewater innovation. With facilities in Lindsay and Minden, the CAWT is a driving force in advancing water and wastewater technology, quality, and management across Canada, while also offering top-tier training and hands-on learning opportunities for student researchers.

In addition to the partnership announcement, Miranda Water Technologies unveiled its next-generation Miracell® RBC system during the event. This compact, efficient, and odourless wastewater treatment system, designed to support communities ranging from 20 to 1,500 homes, uses Rotating Biological contactor (RBC) Technology to treat wastewater through a natural, biological process. Miracell® has already been deployed in over 40 countries across six continents, demonstrating its global impact on sustainable wastewater management.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 100 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni. For more information, visit www.flemingcollege.ca

About Miranda Water Technologies

Miranda Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Viva Industries Inc., is a global leader in reusable water solutions, specializing in energy-efficient and environmentally friendly systems that support water conservation worldwide. With offices in Peterborough, Ontario, and Ankara, Türkiye, Miranda serves residential, commercial, and industrial sectors with cutting-edge technologies, including the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC), R/OCell® Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, and Air-to-Water. Miranda has deployed over 1,200 systems across 40 countries, demonstrating its commitment to delivering sustainable, reusable water solutions globally. Learn more at www.mirandawater.com

