At a time when corporate cultures are changing faster than ever before and a natural reformation is brewing among institutions, and when the need for greater diversity is particularly glaring, École de technologie supérieure has taken a resolute stand on this important issue by signing a $580,000 collaborative agreement with the RBC Future Launch program. This partnership will have a positive impact on future generations while leading to the launch of the G–CHANGE program in November 2020. This program will comprise two distinct components: a major event aimed at demystifying STEM and an annual mentorship program, through which seasoned experts offer guidance to younger women in their academic, personal and professional paths. The low level of representation in STEM fields among women of all ages stands out like a sore thumb. Nevertheless, every creative mind forms a vital link in overcoming the challenges that the future holds. In light of this, the main objectives of the G–CHANGE program involve transforming the professional world to adequately reflect the reality of diversity in our society.

École de technologie supérieure is a new generation university that is not shy to reinvent itself in pursuing its ambition to become a beacon that attracts the very best talents to come together and rethink, redesign and change the elements that influence the social and economic development of Québec. From this perspective, it is crucial to diversify our talent pool, especially by enhancing the value and presence of women. This new program is also perfectly in keeping with previous actions undertaken by ÉTS, including the Objectif féminin pluriel (objective: increase female representation) campaign, which aims to increase the proportion of women at every level at ÉTS to 30% by 2030.

As for RBC, it already boasts 38% representation of women on its Board of Directors. The company has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to equality through its actions, programs and organizations, its Women of Influence campaign and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

According to Anne No Delaide, Vice-President of IT, Media & Life Sciences Industries at RBC: "As digital technology and automation continue to evolve, the new generation must enhance their ability to adapt, create and collaborate by acquiring and honing their skills in order to keep pace with a working world that is undergoing profound changes. Acquiring these skills is at the very core of the RBC Future Launch program. Through our partnership with ÉTS, our goal is to help young women to identify and develop their own aptitudes."

Joining forces for a future marked by equality, where ideas are formed through the collaboration of all people and all cultures.



SOURCE École de technologie supérieure

For further information: Yan Sasseville, Communications Department, [email protected]

