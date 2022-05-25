Ispeeta Ahmed - Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Sarvnaz Ale Mohammad - Richmond Hill, Ontario

Jaityn LaBelle - Calgary, Alberta

Kiana Mercredi - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Avery Parkinson - Ottawa, Ontario

Full profiles on the award winners can be found here.

From mentoring others in robotics, to authoring research papers on environmental issues, or developing nationally-recognized science fair projects, these teens are innovators and leaders.

The Ingenium-NSERC STEAM Horizon Awards help set the stage for a new generation of Canadian innovators to excel in the STEAM fields. Each winner in the national prize program is awarded $25,000 to go towards their post-secondary education in a STEAM field at a Canadian university, college or CÉGEP. Two of these awards are exclusively given to Indigenous students.

These awards are made possible by a consortium of partners, including the Ingenium Foundation, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), Indspire, Lockheed Martin, and Syncrude.

Find the media toolkit here.

Quotes

"Each year I am astounded with the ingenuity and passion of these students. Supporting the creativity, leadership, and innovation of our youth will have a direct impact on our future which is why Ingenium is so proud to recognize these five incredible students."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO of Ingenium

"NSERC is a proud partner of the Ingenium-NSERC STEAM Horizon Awards because we know the future of Canadian science and engineering is in the hands of outstanding young people. The remarkable students we're celebrating today have shown ingenuity, ambition, and leadership – the qualities of individuals who go on to change lives and communities for the better through their vision and hard work. On behalf of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, congratulations to each of this year's winners of the Ingenium-NSERC STEAM Horizon Awards."

- Danika Goosney, Vice-President, Research Grants and Scholarships, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

