Five homes for families in need of emergency or transitional housing open in Regina

REGINA, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan, along with Silver Sage Holdings Ltd. (Silver Sage), officially celebrated the opening of five single-family dwellings for households in need of emergency or transitional housing. Silver Sage acquired and renovated the homes, which are located in residential neighbourhoods close to schools, services and amenities.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Warren Steinley, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Regina Walsh Acres on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), and Maynard Sonntag, General Manager of Silver Sage Holdings Ltd., made the announcement today.

Quotes:

"Through the National Housing Strategy, our Government is dedicated to helping Canadians in need, which is why we're proud to have invested in the Silver Sage development. With its opening, more Regina families can access much-needed emergency and transitional housing, where they can find the stability and supports they need to plan for a better future." — Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our government is pleased to support this important project in Regina that will help five families who need safe, stable housing with supports to pursue their goals. We congratulate everyone involved in this project as we work together to support Saskatchewan people in greatest housing need." — Warren Steinley, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Regina Walsh Acres

"The partnership with Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) continues to address a real need in our community. A place for families to live and work is critical. We have families in our community who are in crisis and simply need a safe, affordable place to live. We see these emergency houses and this partnership as another path to healing." — Edmund Bellegarde, Board Chair, Silver Sage Holdings Ltd.

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, jointly contributed approximately $800,000 towards the project under the Canada - Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement (IAH) .

Silver Sage Holdings Ltd. will contribute approximately $460,000 in the form of cash/land equity and mortgage financing.

in the form of cash/land equity and mortgage financing. Silver Sage as partnered with Regina Treaty Status Indian Services (RTSIS) to provide support services for at-risk clients facing housing crisis.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. This project upholds the Province's Housing Strategy, Poverty Reduction Strategy and Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan and Disability Strategy by ensuring Saskatchewan people have access to affordable, safe, secure and stable housing, increasing community capacity and supporting people living with complex mental health and addictions issues through housing and intensive team-based supports.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

