Omar El Akkad for his novel What Strange Paradise , published by McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada

for his novel , published by McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada Angélique Lalonde for her story collection Glorious Frazzled Beings , published by House of Anansi

for her story collection , published by House of Anansi Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia for her novel The Son of The House , published by Dundurn Press

for her novel , published by Dundurn Press Jordan Tannahill for his novel The Listeners , published by HarperCollins Canada

for his novel , published by HarperCollins Canada Miriam Toews for her novel Fight Night , published by Knopf Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada

This year's jury, made up of Canadian authors Zalika Reid-Benta (Jury Chair), Megan Gail Coles and Joshua Whitehead, Malaysian novelist Tash Aw and American author Joshua Ferris, narrowed down the 132 submitted works to 12 to create the longlist and today announced the shortlisted authors.

Read the jury citations about each of the shortlisted authors here.

CBC is pleased to announce that Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and poet, artist, and performer Rupi Kaur will host the Scotiabank Giller Prize broadcast on November 8, 2021. The broadcast will be presented commercial-free courtesy of Scotia Wealth Management.

The 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlisted books are available in accessible format for print-disabled Canadians through the National Network for Equitable Library Services (NNELS) and the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA).

Quotes:

"This year's powerhouse lineup features five enormously talented Canadian writers. The books on this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist are wildly different but equally absorbing. The common throughlines are masterful storytelling and depth of literary expression."

– Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize

"Scotiabank congratulates the outstanding authors named to the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist. Scotiabank is thrilled to continue to support this celebration of excellence in Canadian literature. Through another challenging year, Scotiabank remains committed to supporting arts and culture, and the immense talents of Canadians across the country."

– John Doig, Executive Vice President, Retail Sales, Scotiabank

Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take place on November 4, 2021, at Koerner Hall. Hosted by Jael Richardson, it will be an hour of readings, questions, and answers, and will take you inside the minds and creative lives of the writers on the 2021 shortlist. It will be livestreamed on the Prize's website and Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information please visit: www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/news-events/events-and-important-dates.

This year, a gala will be held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in downtown Toronto. Given the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the size of the gala will be greatly reduced in number and scope. The Prize's main concern is the health and safety of those attending, namely the authors, publishers and agents.

Watch the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize broadcast on Monday, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET (10:00 AT/10:30 NT) on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service, where the winner will be announced. A livestream will begin at 9 p.m. ET on CBC Books, and a broadcast special will air on CBC Radio One and the free CBC Listen App at 9 p.m. ET (10:00 AT/10:30 NT).

