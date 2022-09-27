TORONTO , Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist was announced, celebrating five Canadian fiction writers and the 29th edition of the Prize. The announcement was made at the Jack Rabinovitch Reading Room at The Toronto Reference Library in Toronto.

The authors named to the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist are:

2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize Shortlist (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

This year's jury, made up of Canadian authors Casey Plett (Jury Chair), Kaie Kellough and Waubgeshig Rice, and American authors Katie Kitamura and Scott Spencer, narrowed down the 138 submitted works to 14 to create the longlist and today announced the shortlisted authors.

Of the shortlist, the Scotiabank Giller Prize is pleased to note:

Women dominate this year's shortlist.

Two short story collections and three novels have been recognized.

Noor Naga and Tsering Yangzom Lama are both debut novelists.

are both debut novelists. Rawi Hage was longlisted in 2018 for his novel Beirut Hellfire Society and shortlisted in 2006 and 2008 for De Niro's Game and Cockroach , respectively.

was longlisted in 2018 for his novel and shortlisted in 2006 and 2008 for and , respectively. Suzette Mayr was longlisted for the Prize in 2011 for her novel, Monoceros .

was longlisted for the Prize in 2011 for her novel, . Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century is Kim Fu's third novel.

Read the jury citations here about each of the shortlisted authors.

The 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlisted books are available in accessible format for print-disabled Canadians through the National Network for Equitable Library Services (NNELS) and the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA).

CBC is pleased to announce that acclaimed Canadian artist and performer Rupi Kaur along with award-winning actor Sarah Gadon will co-host the Scotiabank Giller Prize broadcast on November 7, 2022. The broadcast will be presented commercial-free courtesy of Scotia Wealth Management.

Watch the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize on Monday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CBC TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, with a livestream also available on cbcbooks.ca/gillerprize. Listeners can tune into a broadcast special on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen.

Quotes

"The five authors nominated for this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist are exceptional. The jury agonized over the final five books, arguing passionately and forcefully for their choices. The list they ultimately arrived at showcases the depth and breadth of Canadian literature. Congratulations to all."

Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize

"Scotiabank congratulates the authors named to the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist. This year's shortlisted authors represent an inspiring group of literary talent in Canada. As a long-standing partner of the Giller Prize we share the same passion and commitment to the arts as the Rabinovitch family who founded the Prize 29 years ago. Scotiabank is proud to help bring the stories of these Canadian authors to the world."

Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank

Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take the authors across the country and into the United States. Their final stop will be at Koerner Hall in Toronto on November 3rd. It will be livestreamed on the Prize's website and Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information please visit: scotiabankgillerprize.ca/BTP

About the Prize

The Giller Prize, founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, highlights the very best in Canadian fiction year after year. In 2005, the prize teamed up with Scotiabank who increased the winnings four-fold. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists. The award is named in honour of the late literary journalist Doris Giller by her husband Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch, who passed away in August 2017.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.ca content includes more than 750,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 11 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs two annual national granting programs: the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

