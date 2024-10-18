NEWPORT, QC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebec's fish and seafood industry is facing increasing competition and the need to adapt to an ever changing market. Working together through the Quebec Fisheries Fund (QFF), the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are helping the industry to innovate and reach its full potential.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced over $830,000 in QFF funding for five projects in the Gaspé Peninsula and the Lower St. Lawrence. The Government of Canada's contribution to these projects is $583,515, while the Government of Quebec is contributing $250,077.

Launched in 2019, the QFF supports innovation-driven projects in the areas of commercial fisheries, aquaculture, seafood harvesting and processing, and science partnerships. The funding announced today will help create opportunities and enhance the market value of high-quality, sustainable fish and seafood in Quebec.

Quotes

"The projects financed through the Quebec Fisheries Fund demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to the sustainability of marine resources and support for local communities. This funding will provide significant support for the Gaspé Peninsula and Lower St. Lawrence fishing industry. By investing in innovation and the preservation of our maritime heritage, we are ensuring a prosperous future for our fish harvesters and the regions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I am pleased with this financial support, which will enable businesses in the Gaspé Peninsula and Lower St. Lawrence to modernize their facilities and adopt technologies that will promote greater competitiveness. It is a priority for your government to contribute to the vitality of the maritime regions, particularly by supporting the fisheries and aquaculture sector. I wish all the projects the best of success!"

André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

Quick Facts

To date, 175 projects have received a total of $26.5 million from the Quebec Fisheries Fund.

from the Quebec Fisheries Fund. Today's announcement of over $830,000 will support three projects in the Gaspé Peninsula ($638,414) and two in the Lower St. Lawrence ($195,178) .

