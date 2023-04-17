Fitzrovia Partners with MLSE to Become the Official Rental Housing Provider of the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia is excited to announce a new partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) securing Fitzrovia as the official rental housing provider for the Toronto Raptors.

Fitzrovia is the leading provider of Class-A apartments in Ontario, known for its high-quality design and exceptional customer service.

Fitzrovia partners with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to become the official rental housing provider for the Toronto Raptors. The partnership will provide exclusive experiences for Fitzrovia's residents, such as access to curated Toronto Raptors events. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE) is Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top quality sport and entertainment experiences to our fans. It is the parent company of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts and their development teams. MLSE also provides fans in Toronto incredible live music and entertainment events. MLSE strives to deliver championships to our city and our fans and bring the world to its feet. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

This partnership brings together two companies that share a commitment to excellence and understand the importance of providing best-in-class experiences for their end-consumer. Fitzrovia will be working closely with MLSE to curate special experiences for its residents.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Toronto Raptors and MLSE. This collaboration represents a new and exciting chapter for Fitzrovia and our valued residents. Our partnership will offer unprecedented experiences, such as exclusive resident access to curated Toronto Raptors events." said Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder of Fitzrovia.

"MLSE continues to seek innovative ways through our partnerships to elevate the experiences of our fans even further and continue to provide access to world-class entertainment and the sports they love. In partnership with Fitzrovia, we look forward to actioning this mission by offering fans new points of access to our team through one-of-a-kind events and experiences," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of rental communities across the Greater Toronto Area with approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high-net-worth investors who have an investment bias towards long-term cash flow generating assets. The firm's "build-to-core" strategy is focused on institutional quality development of well-located rental properties near major employment nodes and/or public transit. Fitzrovia places an intense focus on active lifestyle management and offering exceptional customer service to our valued residents. Fitzrovia's customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. At Fitzrovia we think differently and build differently.

